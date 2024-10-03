Zero Emission Industries Announces High-Performance Fuel Cell Powertrain System in Repower of World-First Hydrogen Go-Fast Boat

Company Debuts Revolutionary Hydrogen Power System, Pioneering Sustainable Fuel Cell Applications for Vehicles and Equipment

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Emission Industries (ZEI) unveils FCV Vanguard, the world's first hydrogen-powered high-performance speed boat, showcasing its new "Z-Class" prototype power system.

This cutting-edge fuel cell system, designed to replace gas and diesel engines, was first implemented to repower a 1995 27-foot offshore speedboat. By replacing a traditional gasoline big block V8 engine with a 375 horsepower, 465 lb-ft torque hydrogen fuel cell system, ZEI demonstrates that top-tier performance can coexist with environmental sustainability.

Zero Emission Industries (ZEI) unveils FCV Vanguard, the world's first hydrogen-powered high-performance speed boat, showcasing its new “Z-Class” prototype power system. Zero Emission Industries (ZEI) unveils FCV Vanguard, the world's first hydrogen-powered high-performance speed boat, showcasing its new “Z-Class” prototype power system.

The FCV Vanguard is developed in partnership with the California Energy Commission through their Gas R&D Program.

A New Era of Clean, Silent Power

"With ZEI's hydrogen fuel cell system, we combine the best individual advantages of gasoline, diesel, and battery electric powertrains in a relatively small package," said John Motlow, Chief Strategy Officer of ZEI. "Our system delivers the high performance and quick refueling of gasoline engines, the torque and efficiency of diesel, and the clean, quiet operation of electric motors. This versatility makes it ideal for a wide range of applications, from high-speed boats to heavy-duty vehicles, all while producing zero emissions."

ZEI previously engineered and installed a similar power system on the world's first commercial passenger ferry in San Francisco, powered entirely by zero-emission hydrogen fuel cells. This system was a predecessor to the current generation of technology utilized in the FCV Vanguard.

"Moreover, optimized hydrogen storage tanks can extend the boat's range with a pathway to match gas or diesel and has much faster refueling than battery-only electrics," Motlow added. "The FCV Vanguard proves that hydrogen fuel cells can meet the rigorous demands of high-performance vehicles while providing a viable, zero-emission solution."

Repowering Existing Equipment: Effective Pathway to Achieve Climate Goals

As the world races to meet ambitious climate and air quality targets, the focus often rests on developing, manufacturing, and distributing entirely new zero-emission vehicles, including battery electrics.

The FCV Vanguard highlights a more immediate and effective strategy to achieve climate goals: reusing existing vehicles, vessels, and equipment by replacing dirty, inefficient power sources (diesel and gas) with zero-emission fuel cell power systems.

"It is far more environmentally meaningful, immediate, and economically feasible to retrofit existing vehicles and vessels than to scrap them and manufacture entirely new ones," said Dr. Joe Pratt, CEO of ZEI. "By demonstrating a technically and commercially viable pathway for conversion, we've opened the door for every independent vehicle repair shop and boatyard to help their customers transition to zero emissions."

Consider the numbers: In the United States alone, there are approximately 13.5 million commercial trucks on the road, with only about 500,000 new trucks sold annually. The vast majority of these vehicles have been in service for decades. Similar trends exist in the maritime industry, where retrofitting offers a sustainable and cost-effective alternative to replacement.

Impressive Fuel Cell System Components and Specifications

The prototype "Z-Class" fuel cell power system installed in the boat is more performant, flexible, and robust than comparable diesel, gasoline or battery-only electric motors. It includes four fuel cell stacks, a Li-Ion battery, hydrogen safety systems, a custom cooling system, power electronics and a high-performance electric motor, all controlled by ZEI's hydrogen operating software. The fuel cells run as needed to keep the battery charged and ready at all times; when needed, they work together to deliver electricity to an electric motor, which powers the prop. The system delivers remarkable performance metrics:

● Peak Power (10 Seconds): 390 KW (522 HP)

● Continuous Power: 280 kW (375 HP)

● Torque: 630 Nm (465 lb-ft)

● Dimensions: 1950 x 990 x 850 mm

● System Weight: 700 kg (1,540 lbs)

● Nominal System Efficiency: >50%

● Fuel Type: Gaseous Hydrogen

● Heat Management: Liquid-Cooled (Water-to-Water)

● Startup Time: Instantaneous

Overcoming Engineering Challenges

The successful conversion of a 1995 power-boat powertrain to ZEI's "Z-Class" system required addressing several complex engineering hurdles, many of which are also directly relevant to automotive and industrial applications:

Space Constraints: Integrating the hydrogen fuel cell system and storage tanks within the limited space of a 27-foot boat without compromising structural integrity or usability.

Weight Distribution and Stability: Ensuring optimal weight balance to maintain performance and safety is critical in marine and automotive vehicle design.

High Power Demands: Developing a fuel cell system that delivers the necessary power and torque for high-speed operation in a compact form factor.

Hydrogen Storage Safety: Designing and implementing robust hydrogen storage and handling safety systems in confined spaces, addressing similar concerns in automotive fuel cell vehicles.

Harsh Environment Adaptation: Engineering components to withstand exposure to elements like salt water and variable temperatures, paralleling the durability requirement of automotive and industrial systems.

In addition to powertrain solutions, ZEI's FT Case product, launched in May, has solved key infrastructure roadblocks to fueling hydrogen-powered vehicles.

Implications for the Future of Transportation

Hydrogen adoption is happening at a global scale. That report, published last year by the Hydrogen Council and McKinsey & Company notes (1) 1,000 hydrogen project proposals announced globally, 795 of which plan full or partial deployment by 2030; (2) $320 billion direct investments into hydrogen projects announced through 2030; and (3) 38 million tons/year (Mt p.a.) clean hydrogen supply have been announced globally 2030 compared to less than 1 Mt p.a. deployed today.

Against that backdrop, ZEI is developing and deploying solutions that will ultimately overcome existing challenges for end users in adopting hydrogen technology.

Investor interest in fuel cells is growing worldwide, especially as the limitations of battery electrics become clear in larger, heavier power applications. By proving the viability of hydrogen fuel cells in a high-performance speed boat—a platform considered one of the most challenging for such technology—ZEI has opened the door for broader adoption in maritime applications requiring both speed and power, as well as on-road and off-road, medium and heavy-duty vehicles, and high-performance automotive use.

Jonah Steinbuck, director of the California Energy Commission's (CEC) Energy Research and Development Division, said, "The California Energy Commission is committed to accelerating the clean energy transition and achieving the state's climate goals. We are thrilled by Zero Emission Industries' progress in developing innovative solutions to help decarbonize maritime transport and other challenging segments of the transportation sector."

A Call to Action for Industry and Consumers

By making fuel cell technology accessible to independent repair shops and boatyards, ZEI empowers the maritime, medium/heavy-duty equipment, and high-performance automotive industries to participate in the zero-emission transformation. This democratization of clean technology accelerates adoption and multiplies the impact on emissions reduction.

"We make hydrogen power work, and that's good for everyone," concludes John Motlow. "The age of fossil fuel engines is ending. We want to allow both corporations and car enthusiasts to leverage clean fuel cell power to reanimate the equipment that runs their business and captivates their passions."

About Zero Emission Industries: ZEI is a hydrogen technology company building practical hydrogen solutions for the real world. Discover more about how ZEI is delivering a cleaner tomorrow at https://www.zeroei.com/.

SOURCE Zero Emission Industries