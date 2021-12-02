Zero-energy Buildings Market to grow by USD 91.19 bn from 2020 to 2025 | Insights on Key Vendors with their Offerings | 17000+ Technavio Reports

Market Dynamics

Factors such as the growing use of sustainable energy, rising number of green buildings will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. But the intermittent nature of solar power will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Company Profiles

The zero-energy buildings market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying various organic and inorganic growth strategies o compete in the market. Some of the companies covered in this report are Canadian Solar Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SunPower Corp., and Trane Technologies plc, etc.

Few Companies with Key Offerings

Canadian Solar Inc. - The company offers zero-energy buildings products such as BiHiKu 5 and BiHiKu 6.

The company offers zero-energy buildings products such as BiHiKu 5 and BiHiKu 6. Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers zero-energy buildings products such as VRV Series.

The company offers zero-energy buildings products such as VRV Series. General Electric Co - The company offers zero-energy buildings products such as LV5+ Series.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Product , the market is classified into HVAC and controls, insulation and glazing, lighting and controls, and water heating

, the market is classified into HVAC and controls, insulation and glazing, lighting and controls, and water heating By Application, the market is classified into public and commercial buildings and residential buildings

the market is classified into public and commercial buildings and residential buildings By Geography, the market is classified as Europe , North America , APAC, MEA, and South America .

Related Reports-

Ventilation and Air Conditioning Market -The ventilation and air conditioning market for indoor agriculture has the potential to grow by USD 676.70 million during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 11.34%. Download a free sample now!

Outdoor Landscape Lighting Market in North America -The outdoor landscape lighting market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 147.51 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.22%. Download a free sample now!

Zero-energy Buildings Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of 26.41% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 91.19 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 28.97 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 31% Key consumer countries US, Canada, Germany, China, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Canadian Solar Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kingspan Group Plc, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, SunPower Corp., and Trane Technologies plc Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio

Related Links

https://www.technavio.com/

