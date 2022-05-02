Zero Fees Trading Announced by BlockQuake™ Crypto Exchange

This lifetime offer allows the first million purchasers of the Exchange's token, QuakeCoin, to trade up to $100,000 USD annually while paying zero trading fees.

NEW YORK, May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlockQuake ™, a fintech company and global cryptocurrency exchange headquartered in New York City, today announced its Zero Fees Crypto Trading promotional offer. This offer is part of the lifetime membership available for the first million purchasers of the Exchange's native token, QuakeCoin (Ticker: QUAKE), which is now available for purchase at https://quakecoin.com/ . This announcement makes BlockQuake the first US FinCEN (US Financial Crimes Enforcement Network) registered fintech company to offer lifetime zero-fee membership accounts to crypto traders and investors.

These QuakeCoin purchasers will have their exchange trading fees waived up to $100,000 USD worth of trading volume annually. The exchange token sale is available globally, excluding US & Canada, and can be bought in both fiat currency and crypto. Proceeds raised will be utilized to grow BlockQuake's ecosystem and community and will be used to finance BlockQuake's entry into global markets, cementing its position as a global leader in secure and cost-effective crypto trading. QuakeCoin purchasers will have priority access to upcoming BlockQuake projects such as an NFT marketplace and various metaverse collaborations.

"We want to reward the growing crypto trading community. Traders investing a minimum of $100 USD in QuakeCoin will enjoy free trading for life on the BlockQuake exchange," said Antonio Brasse, CEO and Co-Founder of BlockQuake. Anyone from any background can take advantage of this opportunity, from the retail person to family offices and institutions.

Brasse added, "We wanted to make this investment decision an easy one without factoring in any potential price appreciation of our token or any of the other perks." The QuakeCoin exchange token is similar in features to other well-known exchange tokens that have seen over 10,000+% market capitalization increases from their inception in some cases.

Many crypto traders should recoup the minimum investment in just the saved trading fees in the first year.

For high frequency traders exceeding the annual volume cap, additional trading fee discounts are available.

Brasse concluded, "Being a transparent US owned global crypto exchange that is voluntarily complying with regulatory oversight, BlockQuake is one of the most trustworthy crypto trading platforms."

For detailed information on the Zero Fee offer, disclosures, restrictions, benefits, and referral program, please visit https://quakecoin.com/ .

Additional Information:

Once BlockQuake completes enhancements to the KYC flow and market making services, it will immediately re-launch the crypto exchange globally with over 50 trading pairs consisting of top cryptos and fiats and 250+ trading pairs planned by December 2022. The company is already registered with the US FinCEN, currently pursuing its New York State BitLicense, and voluntarily undergoing an audit, making it one of the most transparent and trusted crypto exchange companies.

The exchange will include in-high-demand cryptocurrencies such as Ripple (XRP), Cardano (ADA), Stellar Lumens (XLM), ChainLink (LINK), Bitcoin Cash (BCH), and USD Coin (USDC), which will be added to our existing list of cryptos: Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Litecoin (LTC) and Tether (USDT).

BlockQuake's exchange will continue to fully support the US Dollar (USD). Customers will also be able to trade the Canadian Dollar (CAD), Euro (EUR), Japanese Yen (JPY), Australian Dollar (AUD) and Great British Pound (GBP). BlockQuake is working on enabling deposit and withdrawal capabilities for non-USD fiats and credit and debit card purchase options.

Use of proceeds raised from the exchange token sale include:

-Scaling the crypto exchange to include more fiat on & off ramps and additional trading pairs

-Pursuing regulatory registrations & licenses (e.g., FINTRAC in Canada, FCA in the UK, AUSTRAC in Australia, FSA in Japan)

-Creating a derivatives trading platform (futures & options)

-Enabling esports and gaming guild projects

-Supporting yield farming and staking

BlockQuake also seeks to add full support for additional fiat currencies: Mexican Peso (MXN), Brazilian Real (BRL), Korean Won (KRW), Nigerian Naira (NGN), Indian Rupee (INR), South African Rand (ZAR), United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED), Saudi Riyal (SAR), Qatari Rial (QAR), Vietnamese Dong (VND), Chinese Yuan (CNY) and other key currencies.

As BlockQuake continues to add cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies to its trading platform, the company will position itself as more than a crypto exchange, becoming a global financial hub for everyone.

About BlockQuake

BlockQuake is a regulatory-driven company reinventing cryptocurrency trading worldwide by offering zero-fee crypto trading. Created by a team of seasoned veterans with specialized experience in blue-chip financial services, BlockQuake aims to set the industry-standard in global compliance. For more information, please visit https://www.blockquake.com/ .

Disclaimer: Nothing in this transmission constitutes an offer or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation is not authorized. All statements contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." Nothing contained herein is or may be relied upon as a promise, representation or undertaking as to the performance or policies of the Company.

