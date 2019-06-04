Zero Halliburton Celebrates Its Role In NASA's Apollo 11 Mission With New Campaign And 50ᵗʰ Anniversary Limited Edition Cases

"Our cases have accompanied some of the greatest voyages in history – none more significant than NASA's Apollo 11 mission to the moon," said Tom Nelson, Zero Halliburton Global President & CEO. "As we prepare for the next generation of epic travel feats, we decided to celebrate America's triumph and pay homage to the case that solidified our legendary durability with a limited anniversary edition."

Technical Cases

Inspired by the same cases NASA's Apollo 11 mission used to carry moon rocks back to earth and designed from Zero Halliburton's top-selling camera cases, the new limited edition pieces are durable, secure and flawlessly crafted to provide the ultimate protection for your priceless treasures.

Offered in a choice of small or medium size, the technical cases are made from deep-drawn aluminum to ensure strength without extra weight and lined with thick, customizable foam to keep contents safely in place. Each is tastefully engraved with the official NASA Apollo 11 50th Anniversary logo and supplied with a matching embroidered baseball hat and dust bag. The small and medium Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Technical Cases are available in a limited quantity of 50 each for $525 and $595 respectively.

Precious Cargo

Created as a five-part web series, "Precious Cargo" tells the stories behind Apollo 11's assignment to successfully return lunar samples to the earth and how Zero Halliburton's reputation for manufacturing high-quality, airtight travel cases resulted in a remarkable opportunity to support the historic mission to the moon.

From the unique accommodations required of a lunar sample case, to the special tools used to comb through the moon's surface, "Precious Cargo" offers a glimpse of the lesser known packing details of humankind's most profound trip. In celebration of the Apollo 11 50th anniversary, new episodes will be introduced at zerohalliburton.com throughout June and July.

"In 1969, NASA promised the world the moon - and we carried it back," added Nelson.

Founded in 1938 by American industrialist Erle P. Halliburton, Zero Halliburton is the pioneer of premium aluminum travel cases. Zero Halliburton's iconic cases are sold in store, online, and at select third-party retailers.

