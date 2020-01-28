Zero Halliburton Reinvents Its Legendary Design For The Next Generation Of Individualists

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspired by more than 80 years of celebrated journeys and generations of fearless pioneers, American travel brand Zero Halliburton today announced a bold modernization of its seminal product design setting a new course for innovation in premium travel cases.

Renowned for its resilience and reliability since first introducing the world to aluminum suitcases in 1938, the brand has leveraged the know-how and experience of its epic history to redefine what legendary protection and thoughtful design mean for today's trailblazers.

"Innovation, intention and boundary-pushing are inherent parts of Zero Halliburton DNA. These attributes drove us to break our own mold and reinvent the brand for the next generation of individualists," said Tom Nelson, Zero Halliburton Global President and CEO. "Based on what we saw in the market, we made it a priority to create a design framework in which every detail was considered. This enabled us to develop collections that are intelligently crafted with strength, beauty and protection. Whether it's the new Pursuit Aluminum Collection, Edge Lightweight Collection or the soft-sided Journal Collection, our focus on producing an elevated product is evident."

To make its vision a reality, the brand tapped award-winning Brooklyn-based product design consultancy PENSA. Together, they spent more than two years creating, developing and testing – with a singular mission to build new collections of luxury travel cases and accessories that are as stunning as they are strong - with functionality that truly puts the needs of astute travelers first. The result is a new construct of case design with patent-pending structural features and distinctive customization of virtually every component.

"As industrial designers, we saw a real opportunity to bring a fresh point of view to Zero Halliburton," said Mark Prommel, Partner and Design Director at PENSA. "We approached the process as engineers, travelers and observers of human nature, and from that experience, we were able to reimagine everything - from the wheels to the locks and even the packing system - and ultimately designed each individual element to create truly special and extremely functional cases."

ZH Concave Edging™

The patent-pending ZH Concave Edging™ is the architecture that serves as the foundation of the brand's striking new design language. Fusing sculpture with stability, four deep-set channels are secured with a custom Y-shaped corner cap that runs all the way from the corners back to the center of the case to mitigate the potential for severe damage more effectively than typical convex-based travel cases.

ZH Chassis™

Performance and convenience are at the heart of the patent-pending ZH Chassis™, a clever support feature engineered to ensure impressive ground clearance and enhance the brand's specially-made wheel system. Marrying form with function, the ZH Chassis™ is fashioned with a custom-made Scalloped Grip Handle enabling the travel case to be easily lifted into an overhead compartment or out of a car trunk.

ZH Custom Design Elements

Along with the exclusive components that embody the newly reimagined collections, the new Zero Halliburton cases are almost completely customized from top to bottom and feature a modern take on Halliburton's signature double rib design.

Utilizing a concave interpretation of the double-ribbing, the exterior of the bold Pursuit Aluminum Collection cases is formed with a textured brushed aluminum exterior that balances durability with style by minimizing the appearance of vertical scratches. The Edge Lightweight cases are sculpted from matte polycarbonate in classic and seasonal colors.

The collections are also designed with a bespoke pull handle curved in an elegant cushion-cut shape for an ergonomic palm fit. Richly colored and polished to a high-gloss, the handles on the Pursuit Aluminum Collection models were inspired by the cellulose handles used in the brand's mid-century cases and complement the color of each respective case. The curved handles on Edge Collection cases are crafted from a high-strength polymer composite with a soft-touch feel reminiscent of a luxury sport watch strap. The handle shape is reinterpreted in coated leather in the sumptuous Journal Collection of bags and backpacks.

Custom-made latches, logo badges, interiors and monogram-ready ID Tag among other specialized features take the new Zero Halliburton design to an advanced level rarely achieved in the market.

The new collections from Zero Halliburton include:

Pursuit Aluminum Collection – Travel and attaché cases featuring brushed aluminum, ZH Concave Edging™ and ZH Chassis™ (luggage only)

– Travel and attaché cases featuring brushed aluminum, ZH Concave Edging™ and ZH Chassis™ (luggage only) Edge Lightweight Collection – Travel and attaché cases rendered in a high-tech polycarbonate featuring ZH Concave Edging™ and ZH Chassis™ (luggage only)

– Travel and attaché cases rendered in a high-tech polycarbonate featuring ZH Concave Edging™ and ZH Chassis™ (luggage only) The Journal Collection – An exceptional selection of lightweight structured bags made of high-quality nylon tricot reinforced by polyester twill backing

– An exceptional selection of lightweight structured bags made of high-quality nylon tricot reinforced by polyester twill backing ZH Packing System – Modular organization designed to maximize packing space and protect personal belongings

The products are available in a variety of colors and sizes. They are available at Zero Halliburton retail stores or online at www.zerohalliburton.com.

"Nothing is superfluous," added Nelson. "Zero Halliburton's new icons are purposefully made to propel our customers forward and support them in their journey of persistence."

Founded in 1938 by an American entrepreneur, Zero Halliburton is the pioneer of premium aluminum travel cases. The marriage of form and function, unparalleled security and timeless style has led to more than 80 years of epic journeys. Zero Halliburton pieces have enjoyed a storied history that includes carrying moon rocks from the Apollo 11 mission back to earth, serving as the Nuclear Football for U.S. presidents and appearing in more than 300 films and television shows. Zero Halliburton's iconic cases are sold at Zero Halliburton boutiques worldwide, online at zerohalliburton.com, and at select retailers.

