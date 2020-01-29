ZERØ Introduces ZERØ Lite to Help Law Firms Streamline Mobile Email Management

LOS GATOS, Calif., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERØ, provider of the industry's most innovative email management solution, today announced the launch of its latest product, ZERØ Lite, which provides key functionality from ZERØ's flagship mobile product in a package designed for smaller and mid-market law firms and firms of any size that don't currently use NetDocuments or iManage.

Using cutting-edge AI powered by edge computing, ZERØ Lite helps users organize their emails by folder, captures time that users spend interacting with client-related emails from mobile devices, and automatically detects potential wrong recipients before an email goes out. Like the ZERØ for mobile product designed for larger firms, ZERØ Lite incorporates smart filters that allow users to organize emails by the parameters that matter most to them, such as sender and importance.

"Today's lawyers are inundated with emails, and email clients built for consumers or generic businesses inhibit their ability to work productively and focus on high value work. At the same time, they are forced to manually remember the time spent on mobile-related email, which is time-consuming and often results in inaccurate billing," said Alex Babin, ZERØ co-founder and CEO. "For several years, ZERØ has been deploying advanced technology to automate and streamline time-consuming administrative tasks to help lawyers at large and midmarket firms become more productive, profitable, compliant, and secure. With the introduction of ZERØ Lite, smaller firms and firms without a compatible document management system now have access to these same benefits."

ZERØ Lite solves three key problems that lawyers face every day:

Email management. With ZERØ Lite, emails are predictively filed into corresponding Outlook folders, without the time-consuming, error-prone inconvenience of drag-and-drop filing. Emails can be prioritized by importance or sender, helping users differentiate between emails they need to answer now, emails they can answer later and spam.

With ZERØ Lite, emails are predictively filed into corresponding Outlook folders, without the time-consuming, error-prone inconvenience of drag-and-drop filing. Emails can be prioritized by importance or sender, helping users differentiate between emails they need to answer now, emails they can answer later and spam. Mobile time capture. ZERØ Lite automatically captures the time users spend interacting with client-related emails on a mobile device, creating draft time entry narratives tied to emails and specific activities.

ZERØ Lite automatically captures the time users spend interacting with client-related emails on a mobile device, creating draft time entry narratives tied to emails and specific activities. Sensitive data loss. ZERØ Lite prevents users from sending emails containing sensitive information to potential wrong recipients by warning them in real time before it happens. ZERØ Lite's AI also works directly on the user's device with no third-party cloud processing, an architecture called "edge computing" that reduces exposure to data breaches.

Like ZERØ, ZERØ Lite helps law firms make more money by capturing time that users spend emailing from mobile devices, as well as allowing them to gain more time for billable work during the day by automating low-value tasks. It helps law firms be more compliant by helping users store their emails in the right location, and it is extremely secure, always keeping user data private by never sending it outside of the device for processing.

"Email management and the difficulty with capturing time spent interacting with client emails on mobile devices represent productivity and revenue leakage for our firm, which we hope to recapture," said Patrick Fitzgerald, Partner at Cox & Palmer — Halifax. "We were looking for a solution that could help our lawyers better manage their inboxes and improve email compliance by simplifying the process of filing emails into our document management system. ZERØ's ability to streamline and automate email management workflows and accurately move emails to their correct location while also allowing lawyers to capture more billable time are wholly unique in the market."

For more information about ZERØ Lite or to arrange a product demo, visit https://info.zeroapp.ai/zero-lite.

ABOUT ZERØ

ZERØ is a technology company that offers the only mobile-first AI-powered solutions engineered to help law firms achieve operational excellence. ZERØ's applications enable lawyers to be more productive and generate more revenue by automating and streamlining onerous administrative tasks such as email management and mobile time capture. Law firms around the world rely on ZERØ to minimize revenue leakage, increase email compliance, and improve the lives of their lawyers. Learn more at www.zeropp.ai/.

