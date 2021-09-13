Zero Liquid Discharge Systems (ZLD) Market Size to Reach Revenues of USD 10.22 Billion by 2026 - Arizton
Sep 13, 2021, 09:04 ET
CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 included in this global zero liquid discharge systems (ZLD) market report.
The global zero liquid discharge systems market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 8.57% during the period 2020−2026.
Key Highlights Offered in the Report:
- The global zero liquid discharge systems market would realize an absolute growth of 63.78% in terms of revenue in the period between 2020-2026.
- Conventional zero liquid discharge segment accounted for the majority share of the global market in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.22% during the forecast period in terms of revenue.
- In terms of technology, thermal based segment dominates the global zero liquid discharge systems market in 2020 and is expected to add over USD 1.97 billion revenue during the forecast period.
- The energy & power segment dominated the market with a share of 34.50% in 2020 in terms of revenue and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.99% during 2020-2026.
- Pretreatment in the process segment dominated the zero liquid discharge systems market with a revenue share of 35.70% in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.03% by the end of 2026.
- APAC dominates the overall zero liquid discharge systems market with a share of 34.25% in 2020 in terms of revenue. Rising global awareness of water pollution, stringent effluent discharge regulations, rapid urbanization, and water scarcity issues are expected to surge the demand for zero liquid discharge systems in the region during the forecast period.
Key Offerings:
- Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2020−2026
- Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities
- Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by system, technology, end-user, process, and geography
- Competitive Landscape – 5 key vendors and 20 other vendors
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/zero-liquid-discharge-systems-market
Zero Liquid Discharge System Market – Segmentation
- Hybrid zero liquid discharge systems are utilized throughout end-use industries such as chemicals & petrochemicals, energy & power, and pharmaceuticals. The global hybrid zero liquid discharge systems market will grow at a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period.
- In 2020, the global membrane based zero liquid discharge systems market was valued at USD 2.96 billion. The significant reduction in the size of equipment and low capital cost and energy requirement, membrane technology provides many options in zero liquid discharge wastewater treatment.
- Improved awareness of requirements of the petrochemical end-user is securing significance as industry requirements change due to stricter environmental laws and regulations. The global chemicals & petrochemicals zero liquid discharge systems market is expected to reach USD 2.71 billion by 2026.
- Market Segmentation by System
- Conventional
- Hybrid
- Market Segmentation by Technology
- Thermal Based
- Membrane Based
- Market Segmentation by End-User
- Energy & Power
- Chemicals & Petrochemicals
- Food & Beverage
- Textiles
- Pharmaceuticals
- Others
- Market Segmentation by Process
- Pretreatment
- Filtration/Membrane Filtration
- Evaporation & Crystallization
- Solid/Salt Recovery
Zero Liquid Discharge Market – Dynamics
Zero liquid discharge is a type of technique utilized for wastewater treatment, in which first the wastewater is recycled and then purified for further use. The requirement for clean and consumable water and concerns for water distillation are also estimated to act as crucial factors favoring the growth of the zero liquid discharge systems market in the upcoming years. In recent years, the challenges of water inadequacy and pollution of aquatic environments have revitalized global interest in zero liquid discharge systems. The growing number of industries that release emissions is anticipated to create lucrative opportunities for players in the zero liquid discharge (ZLD) water treatment systems. Increasing urbanization is being witnessed across the world, which has resulted in an increase in demand for energy and water. With increasing production from power plants, the emission to water bodies also requires control, leading to zero liquid discharge system installations.
Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:
- Rising Concerns Over the Disposal of Brine Concentrates into Oceans
- Growing Urbanization Driving Zero Liquid Discharge System Installations
- Limited Availability of Freshwater
- Increasing Demand for Zero Liquid Discharge Systems among End-Users
Zero Liquid Discharge System Market – Geography
The major region such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are fueling the markets of zero liquid discharge systems market in APAC. The rapid urbanization owing to the migration of people from rural to urban areas is leading to the development in the standard of living in a country such as India, which is offering various opportunities in the market for zero liquid discharge systems. APAC's zero liquid discharge systems market is witnessing substantial growth due to soaring demand from countries such as India and China. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in India has issued standards on the techno-economic feasibility of zero liquid discharge (ZLD) for water-polluting industries. The spike in industrial investments and expansions of manufacturing facilities are driving the market for zero liquid discharge systems across China.
Get your sample today! https://www.arizton.com/market-reports/zero-liquid-discharge-systems-market
- Market Segmentation by Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
Major Vendors
- Aquatech International
- GEA
- H2O
- SUEZ
- Veolia
Other Prominent Vendors
- 3V Green Eagle
- Alfa Laval
- Aquarion
- Austro Water Tech
- ENCON Evaporators
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- IDE Technologies
- Oasys Water
- Petro Sep
- SafBon Water Technology
- Saltworks Technologies
- Gradiant
- Fluence
- SAMCO
- Toshiba
- Condorchem Envitech
- Hydro Air Research
- Lenntech
- Kelvin Water Technologies
- Memsys
Read some of the top-selling reports:
Home Water Filtration Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026
Water Dispenser Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
Autonomous Floor Scrubber Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
Decentralized Water Treatment Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026
