Zero Net Energy Buildings Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $109.3 Billion by 2027 at a 20.6% CAGR

This report addresses opportunities in NZE buildings (both commercial and residential) on a broad regional basis divided into four segments: the Americas; Europe; the Middle East and Africa (MEA); and the Asia-Pacific region (APAC). Regional forecasts will include breakouts by building type (e.g., commercial, government, residential), as well as new construction versus renovation and by technology investment area (e.g., HVAC, lighting, building materials, design and consulting and construction services). Economic, environmental, regulatory, manufacturer and technological factors influencing demand are also discussed.

NZE building currently comprises a minimal share of the global construction market. It presently contains less than 1% of the worldwide building stock. But the investment opportunities in the NZE building sector are enormous.



The publisher estimates that the global NZE building market should increase from $42.9 billion in 2022 to $109.3 billion by the end of 2027. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% during the forecast period.



The global market is led by the Americas (including Latin American countries), with 47.4% of the total revenue generated by market participation in 2022, followed by Asia-Pacific. Asia-Pacific is expected as the fastest-growing region due to the building boom both in China and other countries. By the end of 2027, APAC is expected to account for 33.2% of the global market for NZE building whereas Europe is expected to account for 18.5%.



The global data reflects the conversion of existing buildings to ZNE and new construction, with new construction driving global growth.



In this report, subsequent chapters will analyze both the progress and policies of selected countries. European Union (E.U.) measures and Europe's high energy costs should drive this region's largest countries toward ZNE.

Topics specifically excluded from the study as considered beyond the scope of this report include energy sourcing and business opportunities not directly tied to ZNE buildings, including utilities, energy arbitrage and efficiency measures for non-ZNE implementations.

Report Includes

An overview of the global market for zero net energy buildings

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2021, 2022, estimates for 2023 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of zero net energy buildings market based on type, end-user, and region

Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

Detailed analysis of the regulatory framework and policies and technological changes within the industry

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Overview

Chapter 3 Energy Conservation Measures and Lessons Learned from Early Adopters

Energy Conservation Measures

Lessons Learned from Early Adopters

New Commercial Construction

Hvac

Lighting

Retrofitting Commercial Buildings

Major Renovations

Chapter 4 Renewable Energy Status

Overview

Heat Pumps

Solar Power

Bioenergy

Chapter 5 Government Regulations

Introduction

Department of Energy Reference Model

California's Title 24 Example

Title 24 Example Government Incentives

Industry Association Positions

Zero Net Energy Verification

European Union's Energy Performance of Buildings Directive

Asia-Pacific Rating Systems

Australia

Bangladesh

China

India

Japan

New Zealand

South Korea

Singapore's Green Mark

Chapter 6 Building Industry Opportunities

Introduction

Opportunities

Small Buildings Provide Big Opportunities

Generating Scale to Encourage Investment

Leveraging City Groups

Easing Energy Service Delivery

Financing Considerations

Improving Zero Net Energy Policy Test Value

Aligning Projects to Building Investment Triggers

Partnering With Members of the Ecosystem

Tenants' Power to Influence Zero Net Energy

Learning from Leaders

Zero Net Energy Job Creation

Economics and Renewable Options

Off-Grid Zero Net Energy Buildings

Zero Energy Beyond a Single Building

Early Results of Zero Net Energy Measures

Chapter 7 Zneb Market by Project Type

Global Market for Zneb by Project Type

Regional Markets for Zneb by Project Type

Chapter 8 Zneb Market by Product/Service

Global Market for Zneb by Product/Service

Regional Markets for Zneb by Product/Service

Chapter 9 Zneb Market by Region

Global Zneb Market by Region

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East Africa

Chapter 10 Company Profiles

Chapter 11 Appendix: Other Company Profiles

Companies Mentioned

Altura Associates Inc.

Bouygues

China State Construction Engineering Corp. Ltd.

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Effiage Construction

Ferrovial

Holcim

Hochtief

Integrated Environmental Solutions (Ies) Ltd.

Johnson Controls International plc

Kingspan Group plc

Net Zero Energy Buildings Ltd.

Saint-Gobain

Schneider Electric

Skanska

Strabag

Vinci

Architectural Firms

Aecom

Aedas

Dp Architects

Foster & Partners

Gensler

Hok Group

Ibi Group

Nikken Sekkei

Perkins & Will

Samoo Architects & Engineers

Construction Firms

Acs Group

Bechtel

Fluor

Saipem

Building Systems Firms

Abb

General Electric

Honeywell

Siemens

Leading Nze Buildings

National Renewable Energy Laboratory in Golden, Colorado

Pearl River Tower

Wwf Complex in Zeist, the Netherlands

Cornell Tech Campus, New York City

Pusat Tenaga Malaysia's Zero Energy Office

Darla Moore School of Business

of Business Omega Center for Sustainable Living

Suzlon's One Earth Headquarters

Beddington Zero Energy Development

