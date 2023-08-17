Zero Networks and HighPoint Partner to Champion Zero Trust Principles for Network Security

Zero Networks

17 Aug, 2023, 09:30 ET

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Networks, a leading network security solutions provider, and HighPoint, a leading provider of technology infrastructure solutions, are pleased to announce a new partnership that enables HighPoint to offer Zero Networks' cutting-edge, zero trust solutions for superior protection against advanced cyber threats.

HighPoint will offer Zero Networks' unified security suite that combines microsegmentation with ZTNA, enabling businesses to bolster their security posture while embracing the principles of Zero Trust. Zero Networks Segment™️ is an automated, agent-less microsegmentation solution that leverages just-in-time multi-factor authentication to stop ransomware. Zero Networks Connect™️ is an advanced ZTNA solution that combines the best aspects of VPN (speed) and ZTNA (security) to ensure secure access to the network at maximum performance.

"We're thrilled to join forces with HighPoint in this transformative partnership," said Dan Fishel, VP of Business Development and Head of Channel at Zero Networks. "This collaboration represents a convergence of our shared vision to provide cybersecurity solutions that enable businesses to operate in a threat-free environment. By combining our expertise, we aim to revolutionize the way enterprises approach network security, placing Zero Trust principles at the forefront of their defense strategies."

"We are excited to integrate Zero Networks' innovative solutions into our cybersecurity portfolio," stated Neil Dearman, Head of Technology, UK at HighPoint. "Zero Networks' offerings perfectly complement our commitment to delivering top-tier cybersecurity solutions that prioritize data protection and secure user access. With this partnership, we are equipped to offer our customers a unified approach to safeguarding their digital assets."

About Zero Networks
Zero Networks provides a simple, unified Zero Trust platform for secure remote connectivity and software-defined segmentation for any asset: IT/OT, on prem and in the cloud. The Zero Networks product suite enables full East/West and North/South network security for enterprises of any size, via automated, agentless, MFA-enabled microsegmentation and advanced ZTNA solutions. Visit www.zeronetworks.com to learn more.

About HighPoint Solutions, Inc.
HighPoint is a leading technology infrastructure solutions provider, helping their customers with the selection and supply of network infrastructure, mobility, collaboration, data center, security solutions, and the risk-mitigated implementation and management of their technology. The company, founded in 1996, is a minority-owned business headquartered in Sparta, NJ serving markets in the Tri-state region and Southeastern US, with a presence in Charlotte, NC, Amsterdam, NL, and London, UK. To contact us or learn more about our solutions, please visit www.highpoint.com.

