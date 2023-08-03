Zero Networks Named to Prestigious MES Midmarket 100

TEL AVIV-YAFO, Israel, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Networks, a leading network security solutions provider, announced today that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized Zero Networks on its 2023 MES Midmarket 100 list.  

The MES Midmarket 100 list recognizes today's IT movers and shakers who've set themselves apart as forward-thinking technology providers supporting midmarket organizations.

Zero Networks was selected because it provides agentless micro-segmentation and advanced ZTNA on a unified platform, ensuring a simplified approach to network security that is automated and easy-to-deploy, ideal for the mid-market.

"According to National Center for the Middle Market, there are ~200,000 U.S middle market businesses; representing one-third of private sector GDP," said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. "The midmarket is a major driver of our economy and that's why I'm proud of the vendors identified on this elite list for their commitment to helping midmarket organizations succeed and thrive."

"We are thrilled to be on the 2023 MES Midmarket 100 list," said Dan Fishel, Head of Channel at Zero Networks. "This prestigious recognition underscores both the value of our network security solutions to the midmarket, as well as our commitment to that sector's growth and success."

About Zero Networks
Zero Networks provides a simple, unified Zero Trust platform for secure remote connectivity and software-defined segmentation for any asset: IT/OT, on prem and in the cloud. Offered on a single platform and UI, the Zero Networks product suite enables full East/West and North/South network security for enterprises of any size, via automated, agentless, MFA-enabled microsegmentation and advanced ZTNA solutions.

About The Channel Company
The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com 

