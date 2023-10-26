Zero Networks Named Winner of the Coveted Top InfoSec Innovator Awards for 2023

News provided by

Zero Networks Inc.

26 Oct, 2023, 09:15 ET

ORLANDO, Fla., Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Networks is proud to announce that it was named the winner for the following award from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine: "Most Innovative in Micro-segmentation."

The Cyber Defense Awards are in their 11th year and the winners were announced today at CyberDefenseCon 2023, an invitation-only event that is a gathering of CDM's named Top Global CISOs.

Continue Reading
Zero Networks Wins 2023 Top Infosec Innovator Award from Cyber Defense Magazine for "Most Innovative Micro-Segmentation"
Zero Networks Wins 2023 Top Infosec Innovator Award from Cyber Defense Magazine for "Most Innovative Micro-Segmentation"

"We're thrilled and honored to win this award," said Benny Lakunishok, CEO and Co-Founder of Zero Networks. "We knew the competition would be tough and that the judging would be comprehensive, given the panel included leading infosec experts from around the globe."

"Zero Networks embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2023 is found here: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/top-infosec-innovators-for-2023/

About Zero Networks

Zero Networks provides a simple, unified Zero Trust platform for secure remote connectivity, identity segmentation, and software-defined segmentation for any asset. The Zero Networks product suite enables comprehensive network and identity security, for enterprises of any size, via automated, agentless, MFA-enabled microsegmentation, granular identity segmentation and advanced ZTNA solutions. Visit www.zeronetworks.com to learn more.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine was founded in 2012 by Gary S. Miliefsky, globally recognized cyber security thought leader, inventor and entrepreneur and continues to be the premier source of IT Security information. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and limited special editions exclusively for the RSA, BlackHat and Cyber Defense Conferences. Learn more about us at http://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com. Cyber Defense Magazine is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group.

SOURCE Zero Networks Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.