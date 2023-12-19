Zero Networks Welcomes Scott Coffey as Vice President of Global Sales

News provided by

Zero Networks

19 Dec, 2023, 10:00 ET

Strategic Appointment Will Further Accelerate Company's Rapid Pace of Growth

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Networks, a leading provider of identity and network security solutions, announced today the appointment of Scott Coffey as Vice President of Global Sales. In this role, Coffey will report directly to Zero Networks' CEO & Co-Founder, Benny Lakunishok, leading the company's global sales organization and go-to-market motion.

Continue Reading
Zero Networks Welcomes Scott Coffey as Vice President of Global Sales
Zero Networks Welcomes Scott Coffey as Vice President of Global Sales

This strategic addition to Zero Networks' leadership team signals a significant step forward in the company's ambitious growth strategy. Coffey, an industry veteran from companies like Palo Alto Networks and Rubrik, has a proven track record of driving revenue growth in the cybersecurity technology industry and will be pivotal in taking Zero Networks' business to the next level.

"With Scott leading go-to-market, we ensure our groundbreaking solutions reach even more organizations in need of robust identity and network security," said Lakunishok. "Scott's results-driven approach and extensive industry knowledge are set to accelerate Zero Networks' presence in the market at a time when Zero Networks is already experiencing substantial growth and positive momentum."

Coffey brings over 20 years of hyper-growth experience in building and scaling sales organizations from early stage through post-IPO. Recently, Scott led sales and business development at Transmit Security and Sepio. Scott's professional achievements demonstrate a strong understanding of both how to cultivate trusted relationships with enterprises of all sizes and of the unique challenges faced by cybersecurity professionals today in securing their digital assets.

"Zero Networks is at the forefront of redefining identity and network security, and I am thrilled to be a part of the team," said Coffey. "I look forward to scaling this very strong sales organization and forging meaningful relationships with our customers and partners."

About Zero Networks:

Zero Networks is reinventing prevention with its simple, zero trust identity and network security platform. The Zero Networks platform enables comprehensive security via automated, agentless, MFA-enabled microsegmentation, granular identity segmentation and advanced Secure Remote Access solutions. Visit www.zeronetworks.com for more information.

SOURCE Zero Networks

Also from this source

Achieving Five-Fold Revenue Growth, Zero Networks Raises $20M in Series B to Prevent Attackers from Spreading in Corporate Networks

Israeli cybersecurity startup Zero Networks, a leading provider of zero trust identity and network security solutions, raised $20 million in Series B ...
Achieving Five-Fold Revenue Growth, Zero Networks Raises $20M in Series B to Prevent Attackers from Spreading in Corporate Networks

Achieving Five-Fold Revenue Growth, Zero Networks Raises $20M in Series B to Prevent Attackers from Spreading in Corporate Networks

Israeli cybersecurity startup Zero Networks, a leading provider of zero trust identity and network security solutions, raised $20 million in Series B ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.