ZERO RESTRICTION ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH THE NEW YORK GIANTS

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Restriction, one of the leading brands for high-end apparel and sportswear under Summit Golf Brands, today announced a partnership with the New York Giants. This is Zero Restriction's first sponsorship with an NFL franchise.

Founded in 1925, the New York Giants have a long and storied history filled with memorable moments and iconic players, which was a natural fit for the Manhattan-based Zero Restriction. The two brands found alignment in their mutual pursuit of excellence, and the forging of the partnership was inevitable.

"The New York Giants franchise, to me, represents family, integrity and the pursuit of sustained excellence at the highest levels of sport," said Jack Lessing, EVP, Head of Sales for Summit Golf Brands. "We are proud to align Zero Restriction with this storied organization for years to come as we too hold those same foundational principles."

Zero Restriction will support the Giants Foundation Golf Outing, which raises money for organizations dedicated to tackling important community issues, improving overall health, and empowering youth. While Zero Restriction offers apparel for all athletic pursuits, the brand's longstanding prowess in the golf landscape lent itself to aligning with The Golf Classic. Zero Restriction will also sponsor digital content throughout the year, including upcoming coverage of the Giants Rookie Mini Camp. Beyond those events, the alignment will feature activation opportunities between Zero Restriction and the Giants.

"It is especially exciting for us to partner with a New York based brand like Zero Restriction in a very important retail category in the tri-state," said Jessica Slenker, Senior Vice President, Corporate Partnerships at the New York Giants. "We look forward to kicking off this partnership at this key time of year for both brands as we build momentum heading into the 2023 football season."

More information about Zero Restriction can be found at zerorestriction.com.

About Zero Restriction

Zero Restriction has pioneered waterproof golf outerwear that allows for unrestricted athletic movement, offering a full breadth of industry leading apparel for both men and women. In addition to becoming the standard of excellence in the golf industry, Zero Restriction has become a premium apparel brand for all athletic pursuits. Built to perform and built to last. Drawing on more than 30 years of experience, Zero Restriction continues to develop the most innovative apparel that is all designed to help you Get Out. Stay Out. For more information, go to www.zerorestriction.com.

About New York Giants

A cornerstone franchise of the National Football League, the New York Football Giants began play in 1925. The Giants have won eight championships: 1927, 1934, 1938, 1956, 1986, 1990, 2007 and 2011. After twice winning two titles in five years, the Giants are the only NFL franchise with Super Bowl victories in four consecutive decades. Headquartered at the Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J., the Giants enter their 99th season of play this fall. For more information, visit www.giants.com.

