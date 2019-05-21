Zero Sugar, 100% Beef: Jack Link’s Introduces Its First Zero Sugar Jerky

"Jack Link's new Zero Sugar protein snack cuts sugar, not corners," said Tom "TD" Dixon, chief marketing officer at Jack Link's. "Consumers have been asking us for a no-sugar option, and as makers of the Original Protein, we're proud to meet that demand with an option that's still an excellent source of protein and tastes just as good as our original flavors. This new SKU will drive significant category growth with goal-oriented shoppers looking to trade a sweet treat for a meat treat, offering the benefits of 100% beef protein and now zero sugar."

Shoppers are increasingly ingredient-conscious and seek snack experiences that fit within evolving dietary preferences and personal goals. Over 57% of consumers are actively working to reduce or eliminate sugar from their diets and more than 51% of consumers comply with a special diet, like Keto, Paleo or diabetic. Jack Link's Zero Sugar Jerky is an ideal high-protein snack for these growing consumer needs and trends.

Starting in May 2019, Jack Link's Zero Sugar Jerky is available for purchase nationally in-store at select Walmart and Meijer locations, or at JackLinks.com. Suggested retail price starts at $5.99 for 2.3 oz. and $7.99 for 4.7 oz. bags. For more information on Jack Link's protein snacks, visit JackLinks.com.

About Jack Link's® Protein Snacks -- Jack Link's is a global leader in portable protein snacks and the No. 1 meat snack manufacturer worldwide. Headquartered in Minong, Wisconsin, Jack Link's is a family-owned and operated company that represents a heritage of unsurpassed quality and innovation since 1986. The company is made up of over 4,000 passionate team members, across 11 countries, who share an uncompromising commitment to deliver awesome products. Jack Link's offers more than more than 300 premium protein snacks in a variety of flavors, sizes and price points, appealing to nearly every consumer and occasion. The Jack Link's Protein Snacks portfolio of brands includes Jack Link's, Lorissa's Kitchen, MATADOR Jerky, BiFi and Peperami. Check out JackLinks.com to learn more about the brand.

