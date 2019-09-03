Zero Sugar and Grass-Fed Beef Pair Well in New Jerky from Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc.

Werner's Zero Sugar, Grass-Fed beef jerky is an all-natural product, crafted in small batches, minimally processed with no artificial ingredients and gluten free. There are no added nitrites, nitrates or MSG.

"There is a lot of research out there to support this kind of product," said Lauren Seeger, Director of Marketing. "We reviewed several consumer and snacking-focused surveys which show consumers are substantially decreasing their sugar intake year over year. With the high protein and lean grass-fed beef, this product line really is a true meat snack and aligns perfectly with those following Paleo, Keto, Whole30 and other special diet programs."

The introduction of Werner's Zero Sugar, Grass-Fed Beef Jerky comes just in time for Natural Products Expo East 2019, September 12-14th in Baltimore, where samples of the product will be available to attendees. Werner Jerky will be in booth #2014.

Werner's Zero Sugar, Grass-Fed Beef Jerky is currently available online at WernerJerky.com and in the Werner retail outlet in Tillamook, Oregon.

For more information, or to schedule an in-person or phone interview, please contact Lauren Seeger at marketing@wernerjerky.com.

About Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc.

Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks, Inc. has been producing quality, wholesale meat snacks in Tillamook, Oregon since 1994. The company is still family-owned (despite all the arguments). In addition to meat snacks, they roast nuts and seeds in house, offering a wide selection of sweet and savory snacks that everyone can sink their teeth into. Werner products can be found across the country and internationally.

SOURCE Werner Gourmet Meat Snacks Inc.

