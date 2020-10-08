ZERO TO THREE To Lead National Center on Early Childhood Development, Teaching, and Learning

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO TO THREE, the leading early childhood development nonprofit dedicated to ensuring all babies and toddlers have a strong start in life, today proudly announced the organization has been selected by the Office of Head Start (OHS) to continue leading the National Center on Early Childhood Development, Teaching, and Learning (DTL). ZERO TO THREE serves as the prime contractor and partner with the University of Washington's Cultivate Learning and I-LABS, Vanderbilt University, Child Trends, and the Children's Equity Project.

"We are immensely proud to have been chosen to lead the National Center once again," stated Matthew Melmed, Executive Director of ZERO TO THREE. "Our service to the Head Start system provides critical support to outstanding early education professionals across the nation and contributes to the just and worthy goal of promoting school readiness for children. We look forward to working with our partners, National Centers, and training and technical assistance staff in the Administration for Children and Families' TTA System as they provide high-quality services to young children and families."

Since 2015, ZERO TO THREE has been proud to lead the DTL, developing resources and technology solutions to enhance training and technical assistance (TTA) for Head Start and Early Head Start grantees, as well as Regional TTA Specialists. DTL's services and supports reach all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, and American Indian and Alaska Native and Migrant and Seasonal Head Start communities.

Over the next five years, DTL will continue to advance OHS' critical mission of school readiness of children ages birth to five from low-income families. DTL will support child development with evidence-based resources, CEU-bearing online professional development, and technology innovations that support high-quality teaching and learning.

About ZERO TO THREE

ZERO TO THREE works to ensure all babies and toddlers benefit from the family and community connections critical to their well-being and development. Since 1977, the organization has advanced the proven power of nurturing relationships by transforming the science of early childhood into helpful resources, practical tools and responsive policies for millions of parents, professionals and policymakers. For more information, and to learn how to become a ZERO TO THREE member, please visit zerotothree.org, facebook.com/zerotothree, or follow @zerotothree on Twitter.

MEDIA CONTACT

Max Samis

[email protected]

(o) 202-857-2658

(c) 202-268-2528

SOURCE ZERO TO THREE

Related Links

http://www.zerotothree.org

