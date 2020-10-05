ZERO TO THREE to Present Lifetime Achievement Award to Dr. Alicia Lieberman

WASHINGTON, Oct. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ZERO TO THREE, the leading early childhood development nonprofit dedicated to ensuring all babies and toddlers have a strong start in life, proudly announced today the recipient of its 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award, former board president Dr. Alicia Lieberman of San Francisco. Dr. Lieberman is the Irving B. Harris Endowed Chair in Infant Mental Health at the University of California-San Francisco (UCSF) and the Director of the Child Trauma Research Program at San Francisco General Hospital.

"Alicia is one of the premiere leaders in our field, a teacher and mentor who has made a tremendous difference in the lives of babies and toddlers everywhere," stated Dr. Paul Spicer, Board President of ZERO TO THREE. "Throughout her career, she has been a pioneer in the area of trauma-informed clinical care of young children, work that continues today in helping children through this pandemic. She has been a dedicated leader at ZERO TO THREE and her influence will be felt for generations to come. She is so deserving of this award, and I'm proud to see her honored this year."

Dr. Lieberman is the developer of Child-Parent Psychotherapy, an evidence-based treatment for traumatized children from birth-5 years old. She has made major contributions to the field's understanding of attachment, toddler development, and cross-cultural perspectives on early development through her research, writing, training and consultation. She was awarded with the 2015 Public Health Hero Award by the San Francisco Department of Public Health, as well as the 2015 Certificate of Honor by the San Francisco City and County Board of Supervisors. Her work continues to inspire and inform ZERO TO THREE's efforts today, as well as those of professionals throughout the early childhood field.

"When others speak about Dr. Lieberman, a common thread is the compassion and wisdom that she brings to our profession," added ZERO TO THREE Executive Director Matthew Melmed. "She has always been quick to recognize and lift up the positive practices that shape parenting, leading to her concept of 'angels in the nursery.' This is truly a well-deserved honor for an inspiring leader and mentor to us all."

Dr. Lieberman will be honored with ZERO TO THREE's Lifetime Achievement Award on Friday, Oct. 9 at the organization's annual conference, which is being held virtually this year for the first time. For more information about ZERO TO THREE, please visit zerotothree.org.

