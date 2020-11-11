Zero Tolerance for Human Trafficking

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mold Zero, the Tampa Bay leader in mold removal and remediation, sponsored Miracles Outreach Community Development Center at their 8th Annual "Masquerade" Fundraising Gala.

The purpose of the event was to help bring awareness to the harsh reality of human trafficking and childhood abuse which unfortunately Tampa Bay is a major hub for.

Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister and Miracles Outreach Founder and Executive Director Michelle Walker at the event "A Night At The Mask-Querade"

Miracles Outreach helps its young women become economically, emotionally, and physically self-sufficient by providing them safe, secure, and nurturing housing.

One thing that Mold Zero has in common with Miracles Outreach is their desire to create safer homes. Mold Zero is a professional mold removal business which works hard to improve in-door air quality. Visit https://www.moldzero.com for more details.

During this important event, Hillsborough County Sheriff, Chad Chronister, was presented with a well-deserved award by Miracles Outreach Founder and Executive Director Michelle Walker for the work thesheriffs department does when it comes to battling human trafficking in the Tampa Bay area. With the Super Bowl coming to Tampa in 2021, the Hillsborough sheriff's department expects trafficking to spike in Tampa. Community leaders and sponsors like Mold Zero strongly stand with Miracles Outreach in the fight to end human trafficking and provide healthy safe homes for all.

For more information contact:

Hunter Olmeda

[email protected]

1000 Cleveland St,

Clearwater, FL 33755

(727) 900-7202

SOURCE Mold Zero

Related Links

https://www.moldzero.com

