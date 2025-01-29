Zero Trust Adoption Soars to 81%, but Fragmented Tools and Multi-Cloud Hurdles Remain, New Survey by StrongDM Finds

StrongDM survey reveals 81% of organizations have embraced Zero Trust for cloud security, yet 49% struggle with fragmented tools and inconsistent policies across multi-cloud environments.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As enterprises continue migrating workloads to the cloud, they must adapt their security strategies to safeguard against evolving threats. StrongDM's latest survey of 600 cybersecurity professionals highlights the significant progress organizations are making in adopting Zero Trust for the cloud, as well as the challenges that still persist.

Key Findings from the Survey:

Key Findings from the Survey:

Zero Trust Adoption: 81% of organizations have fully or partially implemented a Zero Trust model, with 19% still in the planning phase. 22% of respondents reported internal resistance, while 48% cited cost and resource constraints as major obstacles.

81% of organizations have fully or partially implemented a Zero Trust model, with 19% still in the planning phase. 22% of respondents reported internal resistance, while 48% cited cost and resource constraints as major obstacles. Cloud-Specific Security: 84% of organizations are actively pursuing Zero Trust for cloud security, with Identity and Access Management (IAM) and data encryption identified as top priorities by 67% of respondents.

84% of organizations are actively pursuing Zero Trust for cloud security, with Identity and Access Management (IAM) and data encryption identified as top priorities by 67% of respondents. Tooling and Implementation: While 52% of teams use a mix of tools, only 30% rely on unified solutions. Additionally, 28% use the same tools for both cloud and on-premises environments, underscoring the challenges in achieving a unified security approach.

While 52% of teams use a mix of tools, only 30% rely on unified solutions. Additionally, 28% use the same tools for both cloud and on-premises environments, underscoring the challenges in achieving a unified security approach. Database Security: Despite 89% of organizations developing or applying Zero Trust for database security, only 43% report having robust security measures in place.

Despite 89% of organizations developing or applying Zero Trust for database security, only 43% report having robust security measures in place. Challenges and Gaps: Managing policies across multi-cloud environments remains a top challenge for 49% of respondents, and 57% report minimal or no strict controls for database and data access.

Zero Trust Adoption Soars, But Roadblocks Persist

81% of organizations have implemented Zero Trust, reflecting its increasing importance in today's cloud-first world. However, 19% are still in the planning phase, with 22% citing internal resistance and 48% pointing to resource constraints as barriers.

Cloud Security: Zero Trust Takes Center Stage

84% of organizations are focusing on Zero Trust for cloud security, with 67% prioritizing IAM and data encryption to ensure user verification and data protection.

Fragmented Tools Slow Down Zero Trust Success

52% of organizations use a mix of tools for Zero Trust, while only 30% rely on unified solutions. Fragmented tools lead to inefficiencies, highlighting the need for a unified approach.

Database Security: High Priority, But Gaps Remain

89% of organizations are applying or developing Zero Trust for database security, but only 43% have robust measures in place, underscoring the need for stronger controls.

Multi-Cloud Management: A Major Hurdle for Zero Trust

49% of organizations struggle to manage policies across multi-cloud environments, highlighting the need for solutions that simplify policy enforcement across different platforms.

Real-Time Monitoring and Simplified Policy Management Key to Zero Trust

60% of respondents prioritize real-time monitoring and anomaly detection, while 45% seek simplified policy management to ensure consistent Zero Trust across multi-cloud environments.

The Path Forward: Zero Trust as a Security Imperative

The survey highlights the growing adoption of Zero Trust as a key cybersecurity strategy. Addressing implementation challenges and focusing on critical features will be essential for successful adoption.

This survey highlights the rapid pace of Zero Trust adoption as organizations face increased pressure from sophisticated cyber threats, regulatory requirements, and the shift to hybrid and multi-cloud environments. However, fragmented tools and inconsistent policies continue to undermine the effectiveness of these efforts, underscoring the need for unified, real-time solutions to ensure secure operations.

Complete study results: https://www.strongdm.com/blog/state-of-ai-in-cybersecurity-report

Methodology

The survey was conducted in November 2024, targeting 600 US-based cybersecurity professionals. The survey was completed online via Pollfish, with all responses being random, voluntary, and anonymous.

About StrongDM

StrongDM simplifies Zero Trust implementation with unified, identity-first access solutions that secure both cloud and on-premises resources. From seamless IAM integration to real-time monitoring and granular access controls, StrongDM enables organizations to enhance their security posture without added complexity.

Supported by leading investors, including GV, Sequoia Capital, True Ventures, and Anchor Capital, StrongDM operates across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, dedicated to setting new standards in cybersecurity and providing top-tier protection for today's digital enterprises.

For more information, visit StrongDM's website.

