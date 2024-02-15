Zero Trust Browser Security Market: Key Drivers and Growth Opportunities in a Remote-Work Era

The "Zero Trust Browser Security Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The rapid proliferation of remote or hybrid workforces, the widespread adoption of SaaS applications, and the increasing volume of web-based cyberattacks have elevated the browser as a significant attack surface, providing an initial breach foothold for cyber adversaries.

As the volume and complexity of web-based attacks increase, the browser attack surface must be secured. Virtual desktop infrastructure, virtual private networks, and desktop as a service suffer from complex workflows and clunky user interfaces.

Zero trust browser security (ZTBS) solutions are an emerging category of cybersecurity tools that prevent cyberattacks through the browser attack surface. Embodying zero trust principles, ZTBS solutions assume that every browsing session, website code, and user activity is untrustworthy by default. ZTBS solutions aim to provide a user-friendly browsing experience without compromising security and compliance requirements.

This study provides insights on market trends and forecasts, drivers and restraints, vendor dynamics, and growth opportunities in this space.

Key Growth Opportunities

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Geographical Expansion
  • Growth Opportunity 2: Partnerships with SASE and ZTNA Providers
  • Growth Opportunity 3: MSSP Partnerships


Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Key Competitors
  • Growth Metrics
  • Distribution Channels

Notable Market Trends

  • Investment Trends in the ZTBS Market
  • Microsoft and Google
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Driver Analysis
  • Growth Restraints
  • Growth Restraint Analysis
  • Forecast Considerations
  • Revenue Forecast
    • Revenue Forecast by Product
    • Revenue Forecast by Region
    • Revenue Forecast Analysis
  • Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
  • Competitive Environment
  • Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Enterprise Browsers

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Share
  • Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Secure Browser Extensions

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue Forecast
  • Revenue Share
  • Forecast Analysis

Remote Browser Isolation

  • Remote Browser Isolation
  • Market Outlook and Competitive Landscape
  • Vendors
  • Mergers and Acquisitions

Insights for CISOs

  • Limitations of Enterprise Browsers, Secure Browser Extensions, and RBI
  • Feature Comparison: Enterprise Browsers
  • Feature Comparison: Browser Extensions

News Releases in Similar Topics

