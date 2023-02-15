Zero Trust Security Global Market Report 2023: Growing Frequency of Cyber-Attacks Boosts Demand

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --The "Zero Trust Security Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented By Solution Type, By Authentication Type, By Organization Size, By Deployment Type, By Vertical, and By Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global zero trust security market is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027. Increasing concerns about data privacy and security, the digitalization of prominent industry verticals, and untapped growth potential in developing countries are the primary factors influencing the demand for the global zero trust security market in the next five years.

The Rise in Adoption of IoT Devices Drives the Market Growth

The expected roll-out of 5G technology and the growing internet penetration in developing countries accelerate the demand for smart devices among consumers. Enterprises belonging to different industry verticals are adopting IoT devices to improve data connectivity and increasing stringency in standards and policies to maintain data security and privacy is bolstering the adoption of advanced data security solutions.

IoT devices establish a real-time connection between users, and the growing adoption of IoT devices is increasing the chances of cyberattacks on the devices. Zero trust security solution helps organizations deal with critical information and personal information by increasing the visibility of users accessing the network from different locations, times, and various applications.

With the growing amount of data generated, the need to secure the data to prevent unauthorized access influences the demand for advanced security solutions. Ongoing digital transformation and increased adoption of cloud-based infrastructure by enterprises to optimize and streamline business operations are expected to be significant drivers for the global zero-trust security market in the forecast period.

Growing Frequency of Cyber-Attacks is Boosting the Market Demand

The adoption of digital platforms by major industry verticals and the growing number of internet users generate large volumes of confidential data. Access to this information may result in substantial financial losses. The ever-increasing cases of target cyber-attacks in which the attacker attack device, network, endpoint, data, and other IT infrastructure to steal critical information raise security concerns.

Organizations prefer to invest in advanced security solutions that would prevent the loss of intellectual property, critical and personal information, and financial losses. The growing focus on safeguarding the IT infrastructure of organizations is expected to fuel the demand for the global zero-trust security market in the forecast period.

Report Scope:

In this report, the global zero trust security market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

Zero Trust Security Market, By Solution Type:

Network Security

Data Security

End Point Security

Security Orchestration Automation & Response

API Security

Others

Zero Trust Security Market, By Authentication Type:

Single-factor Authentication

Multi-factor Authentication

Zero Trust Security Market, By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

Zero Trust Security Market, By Deployment Type:

Cloud

On-premises

Zero Trust Security Market, By Vertical:

IT and ITES

BFSI

Healthcare & Social Assistance

Retail Trade

Utilities

Others

Zero Trust Security Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Singapore

Malaysia

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Poland

Denmark

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Iraq

Turkey

Key Topics Covered:

1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Zero Trust Security Market



4. Executive Summary



5. Voice of Customers



6. Global Zero Trust Security Market Outlook



7. North America Zero Trust Security Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Zero Trust Security Market Outlook



9. Europe Zero Trust Security Market Outlook



10. South America Zero Trust Security Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Zero Trust Security Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics



13. Market Trends & Developments



14. Company Profiles



15. Strategic Recommendations

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Cisco Systems Inc.

Akamai Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Palo Alto Networks

McAfee Corporation

Cloudflare Inc.

Palo Alto Networks

Trend Micro, Inc.

Symantec Corporation, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Google Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/flcblj-trust?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets