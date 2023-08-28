Zero Trust Solution, that Automates Enterprise-Level Data Segmentation and Cybersecurity Initiatives, Launched by IT Network Infrastructure Company BTA

News provided by

Business Technology Architects

28 Aug, 2023, 09:38 ET

Business Technology Architects (BTA) Launches Policy Automation Engine (PAE) -- a service that combines device intelligence and field-proven processes to enable macro and micro data segmentation at multiple policy enforcement points.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Technology Architects (BTA), recognized for their experience implementing Zero Trust initiatives across multiple industries, is an IT network infrastructure company that specializes in accelerating the adoption of security, data center, and enterprise networking technologies. As a preferred Cisco partner responsible for optimizing the IT networks and datacenters of some of the biggest names in the manufacturing, healthcare, and financial industries, BTA has launched a new Zero Trust solution that streamlines data segmentation and security across the enterprise.    

This Zero Trust solution, called Policy Automation Engine (PAE):

  • Automates macro and micro segmentations that protect organizations from data breaches.
  • Connects your application data management tool to your network and firewall managers programmatically.
  • Integrates the administrative domains of Cisco Secure Workload (CSW) and Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) to provide consistent end-to-end policy segmentation.
  • Leverages BTA's proven policy approval tools and processes – successfully deployed with more than 100 customers.
  • Scales Zero Trust Initiatives across enterprises. 
  • Is available as a SaaS or on-premises offering.

"Nearly every organization has a Zero Trust initiative – which includes micro-segmentations that need to be tied to broader macro-segmentation efforts in order to provide full security and manageability capabilities," said Ken Fee, Chief Executive Officer, Business Technology Architects. "The automation that PAE brings allows these organizations to accelerate security policy deployment across their IT infrastructure at a whole new level of efficiency," he added. 

PAE is a component of BTA's patented Architect Explorer™ AI/ML driven Network Analysis & Security Suite that helps enterprise organizations modernize and maximize IT infrastructure to protect the business interests of an organization. For a demo, interview, or to learn more, please contact [email protected]

About BTA

Business Technology Architects (BTA) is an IT network Infrastructure company that specializes in aligning the capabilities of datacenter hardware and software to create a more secure and agile technological environment for Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 2010, BTA is a preferred Cisco partner that has lead IT infrastructure and software deployment initiatives for both the commercial and government sector – including manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services. To learn more about Business Technology Architects, please visit their website at GoBTA.com.

Media Contact:
Joanne Sanders
[email protected] 
4046442779

SOURCE Business Technology Architects

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.