Zero Trust Solution, that Automates Enterprise-Level Data Segmentation and Cybersecurity Initiatives, Launched by IT Network Infrastructure Company BTA

Business Technology Architects (BTA) Launches Policy Automation Engine (PAE) -- a service that combines device intelligence and field-proven processes to enable macro and micro data segmentation at multiple policy enforcement points.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Technology Architects (BTA), recognized for their experience implementing Zero Trust initiatives across multiple industries, is an IT network infrastructure company that specializes in accelerating the adoption of security, data center, and enterprise networking technologies. As a preferred Cisco partner responsible for optimizing the IT networks and datacenters of some of the biggest names in the manufacturing, healthcare, and financial industries, BTA has launched a new Zero Trust solution that streamlines data segmentation and security across the enterprise.

This Zero Trust solution, called Policy Automation Engine (PAE):

Automates macro and micro segmentations that protect organizations from data breaches.

Connects your application data management tool to your network and firewall managers programmatically.

Integrates the administrative domains of Cisco Secure Workload (CSW) and Application Centric Infrastructure (ACI) to provide consistent end-to-end policy segmentation.

Leverages BTA's proven policy approval tools and processes – successfully deployed with more than 100 customers.

Scales Zero Trust Initiatives across enterprises.

Is available as a SaaS or on-premises offering.

"Nearly every organization has a Zero Trust initiative – which includes micro-segmentations that need to be tied to broader macro-segmentation efforts in order to provide full security and manageability capabilities," said Ken Fee, Chief Executive Officer, Business Technology Architects. "The automation that PAE brings allows these organizations to accelerate security policy deployment across their IT infrastructure at a whole new level of efficiency," he added.

PAE is a component of BTA's patented Architect Explorer™ AI/ML driven Network Analysis & Security Suite that helps enterprise organizations modernize and maximize IT infrastructure to protect the business interests of an organization. For a demo, interview, or to learn more, please contact [email protected].

About BTA

Business Technology Architects (BTA) is an IT network Infrastructure company that specializes in aligning the capabilities of datacenter hardware and software to create a more secure and agile technological environment for Fortune 500 companies. Founded in 2010, BTA is a preferred Cisco partner that has lead IT infrastructure and software deployment initiatives for both the commercial and government sector – including manufacturing, healthcare, and financial services. To learn more about Business Technology Architects, please visit their website at GoBTA.com.

