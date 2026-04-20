Zero Waste Foundation: Türkiye Positioned COP31 Vision at UN Meetings in New York

Türkiye strengthened its global climate diplomacy in New York as Türkiye's Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change, Murat Kurum placed the Zero Waste movement and COP31 priorities at the heart of the UN agenda, supported by the strategic engagements of COP31 Champion and President of Zero Waste Foundation Samed Ağırbaş.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Türkiye has elevated its global climate standing by positioning zero waste as a cornerstone of international action during a high-level mission to the United Nations. Led by Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye Murat Kurum, the visit underscored Türkiye's ambition to transform COP31 in Antalya into a turning point centered on "Dialogue, Consensus, and Action." The mission focused on translating climate pledges into measurable outcomes, showcasing zero waste as a global model for sustainability.

UN Meetings in New York (PRNewsfoto/Zero Waste Foundation) UN Meetings in New York (PRNewsfoto/Zero Waste Foundation)

The visit, timed to coincide with the United Nations International Day of Zero Waste, highlights Türkiye's growing ambition as host nation of COP31, the global climate conference scheduled to take place in Antalya in November 2026, and marks one of the first major international engagements by the newly appointed COP31 Champion team.

A High-Level Diplomatic Marathon

Minister Murat Kurum conducted an intensive diplomatic program at UN Headquarters, beginning with a pivotal meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Their discussions covered energy security, climate finance, and technology transfer, emphasizing the circular economy's role in protecting vulnerable communities.

The Minister also met with Inger Andersen, Executive Director of UNEP, highlighting the harmony between Türkiye's COP31 priorities and UNEP's mission to combat biodiversity loss and pollution. Beyond official meetings, Minister Kurum convened with U.S.-based civil society representatives, reaffirming that NGOs are "key stakeholders" essential for ensuring global climate decisions reach ground-level implementation.

Strategic Engagements with Global Stakeholders

In coordination with the ministerial leadership, Samed Ağırbaş, President of the Zero Waste Foundation and COP31 Climate High-Level Champion, managed a technical program to mobilize non-state actors. Mr. Ağırbaş held consultations with leaders from the UN Global Compact, UNICEF, and UNDP to align private sector and youth-led solutions with COP31 goals.

These efforts culminated in a high-level roundtable at Türkevi, bringing together over eighty leaders from the World Bank, the Gates Foundation, and the Global Methane Hub. By engaging with experts like former UNFCCC Executive Secretary Patricia Espinosa and Secretary General of ICLEI, Mr. Ağırbaş reinforced the importance of subnational action and industrial transformation in the lead-up to the Antalya summit.

A Global Call for a Sustainable Future

The mission reached its peak on the UN International Day of Zero Waste, where Minister Murat Kurum addressed the UN Headquarters. He emphasized that the Zero Waste movement, initiated under the leadership of First Lady H.E. Emine Erdoğan, has become a global model for justice.

"We believe a cleaner, fairer, and more livable world is possible," Minister Kurum stated. "Our Zero Waste movement is a movement of global conscience and a legacy for future generations." He reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to leading the global transition to a circular economy and called for international solidarity ahead of COP31.

COP31: Dialogue, Consensus, and Action

COP31 is anticipated to be the first COP where the international community moves beyond pledges toward binding and implementable commitments. The Zero Waste Foundation, honorary president by H.E. Emine Erdoğan, stands at the heart of this ambition. Her leadership as Chair of the UN Advisory Board on Zero Waste has lent significant weight to Türkiye's action framework.

The designation of March 30 as UN International Day of Zero Waste reflects Mrs. Erdoğan's sustained advocacy since 2017. Her diplomatic efforts were instrumental in the UN General Assembly's unanimous adoption of the resolution in 2022, making Türkiye the driving force behind this global observance.

A Unified Vision for Antalya

Expressing gratitude to Minister Murat Kurum and the COP31 team, Samed Ağırbaş stated: "Zero waste is the bridge that connects solutions to the triple crisis of pollution, biodiversity loss, and climate change. We invite the private sector, cities, and civil society to bring their partnerships to COP31 in Antalya."

With the strong foundation established in New York, Türkiye is advancing toward COP31 not only as a host, but also as a catalyst for an action-oriented global climate framework.

About the Zero Waste Foundation

The Zero Waste Foundation (Sıfır Atık Vakfı) is Türkiye's leading institution dedicated to advancing circular economy and sustainable resource management. Founded under the

honorary presidency of First Lady H.E. Emine Erdoğan, it drives national and international programs that set a global benchmark for waste reduction policy.

Contact:

Ahmet Musa Bala

[email protected]

https://sifiratikvakfi.org/en

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SOURCE Zero Waste Foundation