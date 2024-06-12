Zero-Waste Shampoo Market size is set to grow by USD 80.2 million from 2024-2028, Disadvantages associated with consumption of plastics to boost the market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global zero-waste shampoo market size is estimated to grow by USD 80.2 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the forecast period. Disadvantages associated with consumption of plastics is driving market growth, with a trend towards growing adoption of personalized home salon services. However, availability of counterfeit products poses a challenge. Key market players include Battle Green, Beauty and the Bees, Biome, Butter Me Up Organics, Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve Co., Dirty Hippie Ltd, EcoRoots, Emerson Soaps LLC, etee, Ethique Ltd., Friendly Soap Ltd., Hibar, J R Liggett Ltd., Katie Mae Naturals LLC, Lush Internet Inc, Oregon Soap Co., Plaine Products LLC, Plum Brilliance Apothecary, Rocky Mountain Soap Co., and The Refill Shoppe Inc..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global zero-waste shampoo market 2024-2028

Get a detailed analysis on regions, market segments, customer landscape, and companies - View the snapshot of this report

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Distribution Channel (Online channel and Offline channel), Product (Zero waste-shampoo bars and Zero waste-liquid shampoo), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Region Covered Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Key companies profiled Battle Green, Beauty and the Bees, Biome, Butter Me Up Organics, Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve Co., Dirty Hippie Ltd, EcoRoots, Emerson Soaps LLC, etee, Ethique Ltd., Friendly Soap Ltd., Hibar, J R Liggett Ltd., Katie Mae Naturals LLC, Lush Internet Inc, Oregon Soap Co., Plaine Products LLC, Plum Brilliance Apothecary, Rocky Mountain Soap Co., and The Refill Shoppe Inc.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

The zero-waste shampoo market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing popularity of personalized home salon services in developed regions. With the rise of tech-driven home salon providers like Housejoy, customers now have easy access to a range of beauty services, including hair treatments. To cater to this demand, these service providers prioritize water-minimal hair solutions and plastic-free products, such as zero-waste shampoos. This trend is driving the market for instant hair care products and zero-waste shampoos, making it a noteworthy business opportunity.

The zero-waste shampoo market is experiencing significant growth as consumers prioritize sustainability. Components such as natural, compostable, and plastic-free packaging are driving trends. Companies are focusing on creating conditioners and shampoos using olive oil, essential oils, and other natural ingredients.

Olive oil shampoos and conditioners are gaining popularity due to their nourishing properties. Recycled and biodegradable materials are being used to create containers. The use of essential oils for fragrance instead of synthetic ones is another trend. Consumers are also looking for salon-quality results from these products. The market is expected to continue growing as more people adopt zero-waste lifestyles.

Research report provides comprehensive data on impact of trend. For more details- Download a Sample Report

Market Challenges

• The zero-waste shampoo market faces a significant challenge from counterfeit products. These imitations, priced lower than authentic brands, attract a broad consumer base. However, their potential harm outweighs the cost savings. Counterfeit shampoos may contain contaminated or low-quality ingredients, posing health risks.

• Their packaging, made of substandard material, further compromises safety. These counterfeits are prevalent globally, particularly through online channels, making regulation and monitoring difficult. The proliferation of counterfeits negatively impacts revenue for organized vendors, potentially affecting the market's growth during the forecast period.

• The zero-waste shampoo market is gaining traction as consumers become more conscious of reducing their environmental impact. However, challenges persist in this sector. One major hurdle is the production process of solid shampoo bars, which can be complex and costly. Additionally, consumer education is essential to ensure proper usage and longevity of these products.

• Another challenge is the limited availability of these eco-friendly options in retail stores, making online sales a significant portion of the market. Furthermore, the lack of standardization in the industry can make it difficult for consumers to compare and choose products effectively. Despite these challenges, the zero-waste shampoo market continues to grow as more people seek sustainable alternatives.

For more insights on driver and challenges - Download a Sample Report

Segment Overview

Distribution Channel 1.1 Online channel

1.2 Offline channel Product 2.1 Zero waste-shampoo bars

2.2 Zero waste-liquid shampoo Geography 3.1 Europe

3.2 APAC

3.3 North America

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Online channel- The global zero-waste shampoo market is experiencing growth due to increasing Internet usage, smartphone adoption, and changing consumer preferences for online retail. Manufacturers are expanding distribution networks through e-retailers and their own shopping portals, targeting tier-I and II cities. Online shopping offers advantages such as secure transactions via payment gateways, cash on delivery, easy returns, efficient customer service, and 24/7 convenience.

However, the low market share of online sales is due to consumer wariness of counterfeit products. Despite this, the online channel is expected to witness growth during the forecast period. Key payment gateway service providers include PayPal, InstaMojo, PayUbiz, Citrus Pay, CCAvenue, and Authorize.Net.

For more information on market segmentation with geographical analysis including forecast (2024-2028) and historic data (2018 - 2022) - Download a Sample Report

Research Analysis

In the rapidly evolving market landscape, the Zero-Waste Shampoo sector is gaining significant traction. Natural components, such as Coconut oil and Olive oil, are increasingly being used to create plastic-free shampoo bars, an alternative to traditional liquid shampoo. Soap nuts and Essential oils add to the allure of these chemical-free products. The shift towards eco-friendly and animal testing-free consumer goods is a key driver, with emerging countries embracing this trend. Waste management and reducing one's ecological footprint are becoming essential considerations for consumers.

Beauty salons are also adopting this new product line, catering to the needs of pet owners and those concerned about plastic pollution. The Zero-Waste Shampoo market is a milestone in the ongoing consumer education towards sustainable living. New stores are opening, and anchor stores are expanding their offerings, signaling a new era in personal care. Lush, among others, is leading the charge in this innovative space, with shampoo bars gaining popularity even amidst natural disasters and climate change concerns.

Market Research Overview

The Zero-Waste Shampoo Market represents a growing trend towards sustainable personal care solutions. Components such as natural, compostable, and plastic-free materials are crucial in this market. Companies focus on producing shampoos in solid or concentrated forms to minimize packaging waste. Olive oil, castile soap, and herbal extracts are common ingredients in zero-waste shampoos. Consumers are attracted to the environmental benefits and the ability to reduce plastic waste in their daily routines.

Regulations and certifications, like the European Union's Ecolabel, further encourage the production and adoption of zero-waste shampoos. The market is expected to grow significantly due to increasing consumer awareness and demand for eco-friendly products. Plastic pollution and the environmental impact of traditional shampoo production are key drivers for this market's expansion.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Distribution Channel

Online Channel



Offline Channel

Product

Zero Waste-shampoo Bars



Zero Waste-liquid Shampoo

Geography

Europe



APAC



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio