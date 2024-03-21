Zero-waste Shampoo Market size set to grow by USD 67.96 million from 2022-2027, The disadvantages associated with the consumption of plastics boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global zero-waste shampoo market size is estimated to grow by USD 67.96 million from 2022 to 2027, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.15% during the forecast period. The negative effects of using plastics are fueling market growth. Governments, businesses, and people are taking notice of the environmental harm caused by excessive plastic use. Only a small percentage of plastic waste has been recycled since 1950, with countries like China, Indonesia, and the Philippines being major consumers. Many plastics contain harmful chemicals like persistent organic pollutants, linked to serious health problems. Manufacturing plastic from fossil fuels also boosts greenhouse gas emissions. As awareness grows, people are turning to eco-friendly options like zero-waste shampoo, driving its global demand.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zero-waste Shampoo Market 2023-2027

For more insights on the historic market data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Report Coverage Details Page number 152 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.15% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 67.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.67 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution Europe at 32% Key countries US, China, Germany, UK, and France

APAC held the largest share of the global market in 2022, and the market in the region is estimated to witness an incremental growth of 32%.

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on Distribution Channel (Online channel and Offline channel ), Product (Zero waste-shampoo bars and Zero waste-liquid shampoo ), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Online Channel segment is poised for significant market share growth in the Zero-waste Shampoo Market. This surge is driven by increasing Internet penetration, smartphone usage, and evolving consumer buying behavior. Online advantages such as secure transactions, cash-on-delivery options, and facilitate transactions through payment gateway service providers contribute to this growth. Additional factors include a preference for COD services for premium products, easy returns, efficient customer service, 24/7 shopping convenience, and a diverse product range.

Insights on the market contribution of various segments including country and region wise historic market data (2017 to 2021), and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Download a Sample Report

Analyst Review

The zero-waste shampoo market is experiencing a significant surge in demand driven by consumer preferences for natural, eco-friendly products that promote sustainability and reduce environmental impact. This burgeoning industry is characterized by a commitment to utilizing natural components such as coconut oil, olive oil, soap nuts, and essential oils, offering consumers a chemical-free alternative to traditional shampoos.

With growing concerns about plastic pollution and the detrimental effects of toxic chemicals on both human health and the environment, zero-waste shampoos present a compelling selling proposition. By offering products that are both chemical-free and packaged without plastic, companies in this market are addressing key issues related to waste management and promoting a more sustainable approach to personal care.

The target market for zero-waste shampoos encompasses individuals who prioritize healthy and natural lifestyles, including those who frequent beauty salons seeking eco-friendly alternatives. This market segment is particularly relevant in emerging countries where disposable income is increasing, and consumer perception of traditional shampoos containing toxic chemicals is shifting towards more sustainable options.

However, despite the growing demand for zero-waste shampoos, there are challenges to overcome. High prices compared to regular shampoos may deter some consumers, while concerns about product quality and the potential for recalls underscore the importance of stringent safety regulations and quality control measures.

Key stakeholders in the zero-waste shampoo market include producers, distributors, industry professionals, and regulatory authorities. Collaboration strategies among players in the industry, along with innovation in product development and distribution channels such as e-commerce and social media, are driving market dynamics and contributing to sales growth.

Investment opportunities abound in this rapidly expanding market, with regions around the globe experiencing unmet needs for natural and eco-friendly beauty goods. Companies are increasingly focused on expanding their market share through strategic initiatives and leveraging consumer trends towards cruelty-free, vegan, and organic products.

In conclusion, the zero-waste shampoo market represents a promising opportunity for companies to capitalize on consumer demand for sustainable and environmentally conscious personal care products. By aligning with current trends and addressing key challenges, stakeholders can position themselves for success in this dynamic and evolving industry.

Download a Sample Report

Market Overview

In a world increasingly conscious of environmental impact, the Zero-Waste Shampoo Market emerges as a beacon of sustainability and innovation. Crafted from natural components including coconut oil, olive oil, soap nuts, and essential oils, our products offer a chemical-free, plastic-free solution to haircare needs. With a commitment to waste management and eco-friendly practices, our brand sets a new standard for conscious consumers. Embrace a guilt-free grooming routine with our range of natural and eco-friendly shampoo options. Join us in our mission to redefine haircare, one plastic bottle at a time.

Download a Sample Report

Related Reports:

The natural cosmetics market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 14.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,986.66 million.

The hair shampoo market size in APAC is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio