Zero-waste shampoo market to grow by USD 67.96 million from 2022 to 2027 | The disadvantages associated with the consumption of plastics to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global zero-waste shampoo market size is estimated to increase by USD 67.96 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 6.15%. The disadvantages associated with the consumption of plastics drive the zero-waste shampoo market. The rapid rise in the consumption of plastics has gained the interest of key stakeholders. The stakeholders include governments, industrialists, and consumers. Furthermore, some plastics contain many toxic chemical additives such as persistent organic pollutants (POPs). These are considered to cause serious health issues such as cancer as well as mental, reproductive, and developmental diseases. Also, growing awareness about the disadvantages of plastics has encouraged consumers to shift to zero-waste products, which are eco-friendly and harmless for the environment. Hence, such factors boost the growth of the zero-waste shampoo market during the forecast period.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Zero-waste Shampoo Market

Zero-waste shampoo market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The global zero-waste shampoo market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer zero-waste shampoo in the market are Battle Green, Beauty and the Bees, Biome, Butter Me Up Organics, Chagrin Valley Soap and Salve Co., Dirty Hippie Ltd, EcoRoots, Emerson Soaps LLC, etee, Ethique Ltd., Friendly Soap Ltd., Hibar, J R Liggett Ltd., Katie Mae Naturals LLC, Lush Internet Inc, Oregon Soap Co., Plaine Products LLC, Plum Brilliance Apothecary, Rocky Mountain Soap Co., and The Refill Shoppe Inc. and others.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Battle Green - The company offers zero-waste shampoos such as Natural vegan shampoo bars, Vegan conditioner bars, and natural dry shampoo powder.

Zero-waste Shampoo Market - Segmentation Assessment

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (online channel and offline channel), product (zero waste-shampoo bars and zero waste-liquid shampoo), and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The Online Channel segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By geography, the global zero-waste shampoo market is segmented into Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global zero-waste shampoo market.

Europe will contribute 32% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

Zero-waste Shampoo Market – Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of personalized home salon services is an emerging zero-waste shampoo market trend. The number of players that offer mobile app-based home salon services has proliferated in the market during the last ten years. In May 2020, Housejoy introduced salon services at home for women to foray into the homecare solutions category.

Furthermore, the demand for such services is high due to low charges and easy access, which drives the demand for instant hair care products and hair treatment solutions such as zero-waste shampoos. Hence, such trends fuel the growth of the zero-waste shampoo market during the forecast period.

The availability of counterfeit products challenges the growth of the zero-waste shampoo market. Counterfeit products gain the attention of a wide range of consumers because they are priced comparatively lower than branded products.

Also, these products are available globally, especially through online channels, which is more difficult to monitor or regulate than traditional brick-and-mortar retail stores. Hence, such challenges impede the growth of the zero-waste shampoo market during the forecast period.

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the zero-waste shampoo market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the zero-waste shampoo market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the zero-waste shampoo market across Europe , APAC, North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, APAC, , , and and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of zero-waste shampoo market vendors

The natural cosmetics market is estimated to decline at a CAGR of 14.61% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 14,986.66 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (personal care, skin care, and others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The consumer demand for chemical-free and environment-friendly natural cosmetics products is notably driving market growth.

The hair shampoo market size in APAC is expected to increase by USD 4.02 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.25%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers hair shampoo market segmentation in APAC by distribution channel (offline and online) and type (non-medicated and medicated). The innovation and portfolio extension leading to product premiumization is notably driving the hair shampoo market growth in APAC.

