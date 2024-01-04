Zero Zero to Bring HOVERAirX1 Pocket-Sized Self-Flying Camera to CES

News provided by

ZeroZero Robotics

04 Jan, 2024, 13:00 ET

The brand will preview its upcoming Gesture Control feature, which leverages advanced computer vision to control the camera with arm movements

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zero Zero Robotics, experts in user-friendly devices featuring machine vision and precise control systems, is excited to announce its participation at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas. They are set to showcase their best-selling HOVERAir X1 pocket-sized 2.7K self-flying camera at the Venetian Expo Halls A-D, Global Pavilions, booth no. 55745 from January 9 - 12, 2024. Attendees will get a first look at the camera's new Gesture Control feature, a breakthrough in user interaction that utilizes advanced computer vision to direct the camera through simple arm movements.

Continue Reading
Fun-Filled Flight, Zero Zero at CES 2024
Fun-Filled Flight, Zero Zero at CES 2024
Meet HOVERAir in Real Life
Meet HOVERAir in Real Life

2023 marked a significant milestone for HOVERAIR X1, with the initial Indiegogo campaign generating overwhelming support, attracting over 5,000 backers and raising $1.8M USD. This success was followed by a robust direct sales launch, and subsequent introductions on Amazon USA, Canada, and Australia. To date, the HOVERAIR X1 has sold tens of thousands of units across nearly 40 countries.

Weighing a mere 125g, HOVERAir X1 is a lightweight device that frees users from the hassles of registration in most parts of the US, thanks to its compact design. The HOVERAir X1 epitomizes the fusion of fun, portability, and performance. Launching effortlessly from the palm within seconds, it offers a suite of autonomous flight modes, ensuring crisp visuals, stabilized recordings, and uniquely, outstanding audio clarity, all housed within a safety-first, cage-like design.

"We're excited to bring HOVERAir X1 to CES this year and introduce our new Gesture Control feature which levels up the ability of users to easily and intuitively create unique and creative videos," said MQ Wang, Founder & CEO of Zero Zero. "This new technology is a testament to our commitment to pushing the boundaries, enhancing the user experience, and opening up new creative possibilities."

The device boasts a rapid 3-second launch and landing protocol, springing to action from the palm and returning with equal ease. Its enclosed design prioritizes user safety, while the recording specs, ranging from 2.7K@30fps to 1080P HDR, offer a plethora of high-definition filming options. Features like Burst mode and hybrid stabilization promise fluid, high-quality footage. Its sleek, foldable design makes it the perfect travel companion, fitting seamlessly into pockets or purses.

An array of five cinematic flight modes (Hover, Follow, Zoom Out, Orbit, Bird's Eye) offer unique perspectives and are easily activated with a single touch. For those desiring finer control, a dedicated app allows for real-time composition adjustments, editing, and instant sharing on social platforms. The device's cutting-edge computer vision and robust tracking capabilities allow it to follow users at speeds over 15mph. Utilizing Visual Inertial Odometry (VIO) technology and a ToF laser altitude system, it ensures centimeter-level precision, facilitating seamless transitions between indoor and outdoor environments.

"Through HOVERAir X1, we aim to redefine the way people capture and share their moments," continued Wang. "Gesture Control is just the beginning of a series of new capabilities we plan to introduce, revolutionizing personal photography and content creation."

The HOVERAir X1 defines what a flying camera is—no controller, no app, just intuitive, hands-free operation. With its light frame, enclosed design, and versatile flight modes, this camera is an indispensable tool for capturing life's fleeting moments.

Media wishing to experience a live demo of HOVERAir X1 at CES or interview Zero Zero's personnel should contact PR agency representative Borjana Slipicevic.

About Zero Zero              

Zero Zero was co-founded in 2014 by Stanford Phds, MQ Wang and Tony Zhang. Zero Zero specializes in embedded AI technology to create intelligent devices characterized by machine vision and high-precision control systems. Zero Zero's team members are dreamers, engineers, inventors, and builders hailing from top universities and research institutions around the world. Its investors include IDG, ZhenFund, and other top US investors. Zero Zero holds more than 120 core patents and has pioneered new technologies, such as fully enclosed portable propeller design and bi-copter design.

CONTACT:
Borjana Slipicevic
Proper Propaganda
[email protected]

SOURCE ZeroZero Robotics

Also from this source

Zero Zero launches on Amazon Canada and Australia in time for Black Friday with 'personal flying photographer'

Zero Zero launches on Amazon Canada and Australia in time for Black Friday with 'personal flying photographer'

Today, Zero Zero—leaders in AI-driven devices with advanced machine vision—announced the expanded availability of their products on Amazon with the...
Zero Zero Makes Amazon Debut with HOVERAirX1 Pocket-Sized Self-Flying Camera

Zero Zero Makes Amazon Debut with HOVERAirX1 Pocket-Sized Self-Flying Camera

Today, Zero Zero, experts in AI-driven devices featuring machine vision and precise control systems, proudly launched HOVERAir X1 on Amazon. The...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

Image1

Internet Technology

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.