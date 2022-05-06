ZeroAvia Kicks Off US 19-seat Aircraft Testing and Demonstration Program on Path to Worldwide Application of its Powertrain Technology

"This new project in California will allow us to use architectures from our Hyflyer II initiative, where we are working with the same aircraft, and apply those lessons as we further test and demonstrate the system across a number of different use cases," said Val Miftakhov, CEO and founder of ZeroAvia. "Ultimately, this will help us optimize our zero-emission powertrain design ahead of certification. This year we will have two demonstration aircraft flying on two continents powered by our hydrogen-electric powertrains which will further help us secure partner and customer commitments across the worldwide aviation industry."

ZeroAvia will work towards a hybrid engine configuration that incorporates both the company's hydrogen-electric powertrain and a conventional engine into the aircraft. The conversion is expected to take approximately 3-4 months to prepare the aircraft for test flights. After the engine is configured, it will enter into the flight testing and demonstration program, spanning passenger, cargo, and industrial use cases with a number of to-be-announced partners.

In addition to the launch of this program, ZeroAvia will be expanding its facility at Hollister to ensure adequate staff and resources to reach planned milestones. The company has added a new 15,000 square foot hangar to its footprint at the airfield, enabling space for conducting engineering work on the aircraft and its HyperTruck test bed platform, as well as ample office space to support its growing operations.

"There is huge potential for Hollister Municipal Airport to become a hydrogen hub," said Renee Wells, Executive Director of the Economic Development Corporation of San Benito County (EDC). "There will be significant demand and since California leads the world in adopting zero-emission vehicles, zero-emission flight infrastructure is the next natural frontier. ZeroAvia's technology is an economically viable solution and the EDC is thrilled to support them as they become the first TTF business development at the Airport, bring 50+ new jobs by year end, and put Hollister on the map for innovative technology."

Last fall, ZeroAvia conducted the first program ground test of its HyFlyer II program and successfully tested the flight-intent 600kW powertrain with its 15-ton HyperTruck mobile ground testing platform. The HyperTruck, developed based on heavy-duty military trucks, is sized to also support testing the company's larger planned powertrain (ZA-2000, with shaft power over 1.8 megawatt) which can be used to test systems for 40-80 seat aircraft.

The HyFlyer II Project is co-funded by a £12.3m ($16.3m) grant through the UK Government's ATI Programme. Progressing the demonstrations of the two Dornier aircraft is an important next step for ZeroAvia's sequential R&D pathway to realizing the transformational possibilities of moving from fossil fuels to zero-emission hydrogen as the primary energy source for commercial aviation.

In the last quarter of 2021, ZeroAvia secured partnerships and funding with major airlines Alaska Air Group and United Airlines to accelerate the development of its ZA2000 engine, the largest of ZeroAvia's powertrain platforms, capable of producing between 2,000 kW and 5,000 kW. The company also recently announced their latest partnership with ZEV Station where the two will collaborate to develop hydrogen refueling infrastructure at airports in California. ZeroAvia was also just named as a Bloomberg NEF Pioneer for its efforts to decarbonize aviation.

About ZeroAvia

ZeroAvia is a leader in zero-emission aviation, focused on hydrogen-electric aviation solutions to address a variety of markets, initially targeting a 500-mile range in 10-20 seat aircraft used for commercial passenger transport, cargo, agriculture, and more. Based in the UK and USA, ZeroAvia has already secured experimental certificates for its two-prototype aircraft from the CAA and FAA, passed significant flight test milestones, and is on track for commercial operations in 2024. The company's expanding UK operations are supported by grants from UK's Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK, and ZeroAvia is part of the UK Government's Jet Zero Council. For more, please visit ZeroAvia.com, follow @ZeroAvia on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn

