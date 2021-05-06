ZeroAvia Selected to Compete in NASA iTech Cycle I Forum

HOLLISTER, Calif., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA iTech has selected ZeroAvia as one of ten finalists to present their innovative technologies at the 2021 Cycle I Forum on May 27, 2021. The finalists are recognized for their innovative approaches that can benefit NASA's missions or strategic priorities. The forum connects innovators with NASA chief technologists, industry experts, and investors who could invest in cutting-edge technologies to help propel them to market.

"We are very grateful for this opportunity to share more about our hydrogen-electric powertrain with this group of distinguished individuals," said Val Miftakhov, CEO and founder of ZeroAvia. "We believe that we offer the most practical solution to decarbonizing our skies and look forward to working with NASA to further our mission toward zero-emission flight."

ZeroAvia utilizes hydrogen-electric fueled powertrain technology to replace conventional engines in commercial aircraft. Adoption of this technology results not only in zero-emission flight but lower fuel and maintenance costs. The company completed its first electric flight in June of 2020 and achieved the world's first hydrogen-electric flight of a commercial-grade aircraft in September 2020.

"We are looking forward to seeing these entrepreneurs present technologies they hope will improve our world and help NASA push the boundaries of space exploration," said NASA iTech's Program Manager Maxwell Briggs. "These innovations could make us smarter, safer, healthier, more efficient, and more sustainable – whether we are living and working from our homes, offices, or even a spacecraft."

The 2021 NASA iTech Cycle I Forum is the pinnacle event of the current NASA iTech cycle, including three Ignite the Night events within the past year. This cycle sought technologies for more than a dozen focus areas and had entries from companies based in 32 states. NASA will recognize the top three teams at the end of the forum's program during a non-monetary awards ceremony.

About NASA iTech

NASA leads the way in scientific discovery of the Earth, of other worlds and of the cosmos. Advancing new technologies in aeronautics and space systems, NASA's missions expand the frontiers of human experience and allow American industry to cultivate a growing space marketplace. We collaborate with private industry every day. Through NASA iTech, we reach beyond traditional partnerships into early, independent innovation. NASA iTech helps us identify the innovations we will need in the future (and the people behind them). We connect innovators with investors who can help propel them forward, and industry leaders who can partner or invest in the technologies. Ideas may come from independent innovators, small or large businesses, academia, even other government organizations — anyone who may not have previously had a forum to present their solutions to NASA leadership or their industry partners. NASA iTech takes a fresh approach from traditional government programs. NASA gives no government funds and takes no ownership of the intellectual property.

About ZeroAvia

ZeroAvia is a leader in zero-emission aviation, focused on hydrogen-electric aviation solutions to address various markets, initially targeting 500-mile range in 10-20 seat aircraft used for commercial passenger transport, cargo, agriculture, and more. Based in the UK and USA, ZeroAvia has already secured experimental certificates for its two prototype aircraft from the CAA and FAA, passed significant flight test milestones, and is on track for commercial operations in 2024. The company's expanding UK operations are supported by grants from UK's Aerospace Technology Institute and Innovate UK, and ZeroAvia is part of the UK Government's Jet Zero Council. For more, please visit ZeroAvia.com, follow @ZeroAvia on Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

