ZeroBounce Ranks No. 40 on the Inc. 5000 List of the Fastest-Growing Companies in America

BOCA RATON, Fla., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a three-year growth of over 7,000 percent, ZeroBounce makes an astounding jump from last year's ranking of 851 to the top 50.

"It's a thrilling achievement," says ZeroBounce CEO Liviu Tanase. "Our singular mission continues to be providing the best email validation and deliverability tools available. As a result, we've developed a loyal customer base, for which we are very grateful. Receiving this recognition for the second time is incredibly motivating for our entire team," the founder and CEO of ZeroBounce adds.

The annual Inc. 5000 list offers a unique look at America's most dynamic economic segment: its private small and midsized businesses. This year's numbers reflect a staggering growth compared to prior lists.

The 2020 Inc. 5000 companies achieved a three-year average growth of more than 500 percent and a median rate of 165 percent. Also, the Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, and the honorees collectively generated over one million jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Visit Inc. 5000 to view the list. ZeroBounce will also appear in Inc. magazine's September 2020 issue, available on newsstands Aug. 12.

About ZeroBounce

ZeroBounce is an email verification, scoring and deliverability platform helping businesses improve their inbox placement. The service detects email typos, nonexistent and abusive email accounts, spam traps and other risky email addresses. ZeroBounce also provides an email scoring system, a mail server tester, and an inbox placement tester to further enhance email deliverability.

The company operates a military-grade security infrastructure, ensuring customer data is protected at the highest levels.

With more than four billion emails validated to date, ZeroBounce serves 85,000+ businesses in 190+ countries and adds up to 150 new clients every day. Companies using email lists validated by ZeroBounce report a 98%+ accuracy rate and maintain a good sending reputation.

For more information, visit https://www.zerobounce.net/.

Contact:

ZeroBounce

Corina Leslie, +1-888-500-9521

PR Manager, [email protected]

