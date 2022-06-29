Zerocap enables trade of tokenised carbon credits with A$DC

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerocap has joined forces with ANZ Bank and carbon credits platform Beta Carbon to successfully trade on its platform tokenised Australian carbon credits (BCAU) using the ANZ Bank issued A$DC stablecoin.

The innovative transaction, undertaken for Zerocap client Victor Smorgon Group, is a ground breaker in promoting frictionless and secure digital transacting for carbon abatement instruments and climate control assets.

Zerocap CEO Ryan McCall said, "Zerocap's mission is to bridge the worlds of traditional markets and digital assets. We're thrilled to continue our role at the forefront in taking digital assets mainstream with this transaction.

"With Zerocap providing custody and creating a market for carbon credits with A$DC, we're proving how efficient a digital asset ecosystem can be for trading and settlement of an asset that most people don't even associate with crypto, at least not yet.

"Zerocap's thesis is we'll see the 'tokenisation of everything,' from carbon credits to bonds, equities, property and more. This transaction is a huge milestone in realising that vision.

"We believe that the tokenisation of assets combined with blockchain technologies that allow frictionless transacting and just as importantly immediate, irrefutable settlement and secure custody. It shows the digital transacting, and our efficient markets can play an important role in the necessary development of carbon abatement instruments and assets."

Zerocap sourced the BCAU from BetaCarbon, which tokenises Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) into digital tokens, with each representing 1kg of carbon captured.

This transaction is significant as it provided A$DC/BCAU liquidity, while offering both Victor Smorgon Group and Zerocap redemption rights for A$DC.

The latest A$DC transaction comes after the successful execution by ANZ and Zerocap in March of the first Australian-bank issued Australian-dollar stablecoin payment through a public permissionless blockchain transaction.

"We are delighted to work with ANZ, Victor Smorgon Group, BetaCarbon to bring our knowledge of crypto assets, coins, and the market to this initiative," Ryan McCall said.

About Zerocap

Zerocap's mantra is zero friction, borderless finance. Zerocap is Australia's leading full-service crypto platform, providing tailored investment products and secure custody to a global client base of wholesale investors, institutions, HNWs and family offices.

Zerocap creates bespoke solutions for investors to build and diversify their investment portfolio with digital assets, through a range of regulated and direct exposure products across the volatility spectrum to fit with their desired levels of investment and risk.

Zerocap's people bring a deep understanding of digital asset technology, trading, and portfolio optimisation, having processed a billion dollars of digital assets for private investors, family offices and institutions. Zerocap has assembled a team of blockchain experts, institutional portfolio managers and advisers, and experienced traders; backed by strong regulatory, compliance, security and reporting functions.

Zerocap provides market leading institutional grade custody and storage facilities backed by insurance policies for all of its investors, utilising best-in-class technology such as MPC cryptography and hardware isolation. www.zerocap.com

Contact: Tammy Paola, [email protected]

SOURCE Zerocap