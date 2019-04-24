ZeroCater Appoints Vice President of Sales and Vice President of Product

SAN FRANCISCO, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroCater, the leading provider of office catering and snacks, announces the hiring of Andy Swanson to vice president of sales and the promotion of Prabjot Jaaj to vice president of product and engineering. These appointments follow the company's recent addition of enterprise catering to their suite of offerings designed to help companies build a better culture through food. Swanson and Jaaj bring a wealth of experience to ZeroCater's executive team and positively position the company for aggressive growth in 2019.

With more than 20 years of technology sales experience, Swanson is a twelve-time President's Club Award Winner and was part of the executive team at Nintex as it went through its successful acquisition. Before joining ZeroCater, Swanson was chief revenue officer at Simplee.

"ZeroCater marries two of my biggest passions: food and tech," stated Swanson. "As the leader in food technology, ZeroCater's momentum, market recognition and tremendous leadership team made this company the perfect place to continue my career."

At ZeroCater, Swanson will drive revenue growth of the sales organization as the food tech company continues on the path to becoming the world's number one workplace food provider. He will oversee sales and sales management while developing new markets across North America. When he's not at the office, you'll find Swanson practicing yoga or cooking for his wife and children.

Helping companies build a stronger culture through food is a mission that resonated very deeply with Prabjot Jaaj when he joined ZeroCater in 2018 as director of product management.

"At ZeroCater we get to talk about delicious food all day . . . at our desk, in conference rooms, and around the lunch table," stated Jaaj. "It's a product that instantly makes people feel good, so it's hard not to be excited when thinking about how we can continue to make our product, and workers' meals, better."

Jaaj will propel ZeroCater's mission in his new role as vice president of product and engineering, where he will be responsible for building the company's next generation of technology products that power its snacks and catering businesses. Overseeing the product and engineering teams, Jaaj will now focus on using data, analytics, and technology to ensure every employee at every company has access to a perfect meal every day.

"Our people are what make ZeroCater such a special place to work," stated Ali Sabeti, CEO of ZeroCater. "I'm excited to have Andy and Prab step into these two critical leadership roles as we continue to help thousands of companies build a better culture through food."

These newest appointments, combined with the company's recent release of an enterprise catering offering, set ZeroCater on the path to becoming the leader in the $130 billion-dollar corporate food service industry.

ABOUT ZEROCATER

With a mission to help companies build a better culture through food, ZeroCater is on a path to becoming the number one food company serving the workplace. Founded in 2009, ZeroCater has become a leading provider of office catering and snacks, serving companies including Cisco Systems, Fandango and Salesforce. Technology, people and an ecosystem of culinary partners allows ZeroCater to provide the food that employees love. ZeroCater's office catering and snack products serve the Bay Area, New York, Washington, D.C., Chicago, Austin and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit zerocater.com. Follow @ZeroCater on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Megan Palmer

Megan.Palmer@zerocater.com

415-432-8173

SOURCE ZeroCater

Related Links

http://www.zerocater.com

