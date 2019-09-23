ZeroCater Celebrates A Decade of Excellence

To celebrate this milestone with its customers, employees and partners, ZeroCater has announced The ZeroCater Awards, the company's first awards program, which will recognize innovation in corporate food and the workplace. The company will announce The ZeroCater Awards winners in November, which will include awards for Longest Partnership, Most Innovative Use of Food in the Workplace and Funniest Employee Meal Review. The award winners will largely be determined by performance metrics and feedback data that ZeroCater collects and analyzes to provide its customers with meals, snacks and beverages that employees love.

"We're thrilled to not only honor the hard work our culinary partners put into delivering first class meals but celebrate the unique ways in which our customers are using food to improve their company culture," said Ali Sabeti, CEO of ZeroCater.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics , only about one-third of all businesses will survive 10 years. ZeroCater's decade in business is even more significant in the B2B food delivery space where competition is high, and mergers and acquisitions are frequent. Over the past decade, ZeroCater has expanded to offer catering, snacks and kitchens and corporate event catering. The company has also grown to three offices with operations in six major markets. Today, the corporate food space is a $202 billion-dollar business, and ZeroCater is on the path to becoming the No. 1 food company serving the workforce.

With a mission to help companies build a better culture through food, ZeroCater is on a path to becoming the No. 1 food company serving the workplace. Founded in 2009, ZeroCater has become a leading provider of corporate catering and snacks, serving companies including Cisco Systems, Fandango and Salesforce. The ZeroCater advantage — a food recommendation engine, enterprise-caliber on-site dining and micro kitchens, an ecosystem of food partners and data-driven insights — provides companies with the food employees love. ZeroCater's office catering and snack products serve the Bay Area; New York; Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Austin and Los Angeles. For more information, please visit zerocater.com. Follow @ZeroCater on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

