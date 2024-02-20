Zerod is born, the world's first hacker marketplace

BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerod, the world's first marketplace of ethical hackers for businesses, is now available to democratize cybersecurity services and tools, making them accessible to all types of organizations. The startup, founded by six Spanish entrepreneurs, combines elite ethical hackers, specialized consultants, and automated tools, providing a hybrid approach to conventional penetration testing. This innovative platform addresses the cybersecurity gap, offering high-quality services accessible to all organizations, regardless of size or budget.

Victor Ronco, Zerod's CEO, explains the motivation behind the platform, highlighting the challenges organizations face in accessing quality cybersecurity services. Zerod's approach involves creating a cybersecurity marketplace, bringing together top ethical hackers, globally, for agile and efficient service delivery. This, combined with automated scanning software, enables continuous monitoring for year-round protection.

Zerod's process is simple: clients register, complete a brief scooping form for a security analysis, and receive three quotes within 24 hours. After approval, the hacker tests the platform on agreed dates. Urgent vulnerabilities are reported immediately, and clients receive a final report post a pen test. On top of the marketplace model, Zerod also offers corporate cybersecurity services, including complex pen testing projects, forensic analysis, and external expertise, like a Chief Information Security Officer.

In an era of escalating cyber threats, where, throughout 2023, at least 10% of organizations worldwide were targeted by an attempted ransomware attack, Zerod strives to bolster companies against threats and vulnerabilities, underscoring the pivotal importance of cybersecurity. The platform's comprehensive services help companies recover and secure their systems, safeguarding both economic interests and reputations.

