ZeroedIn Technologies Welcomes Industry Veteran Jim Gill as New CEO

BALTIMORE, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroedIn Technologies announces the appointment of Jim Gill as its new Chief Executive Officer, following an extensive search process. Chris Moore, ZeroedIn Technologies founder, will transition his focus to serve as the Chief Technology Officer.

Jim Gill, ZeroedIn Technologies CEO

Gill brings forty years of experience in highly competitive and complex operating environments. His diverse background includes roles as an Executive, Entrepreneur, Investor, Author and Strategic Advisor. Recognized as a thought leader in technology solutions, leadership, innovation, and edge thinking, Gill has made significant contributions in both the public and private sectors.

Gill is a HR Technology industry leader having served in critical leadership roles over the past twenty years at Click2Learn, SumTotal Systems, Saba Software and Cornerstone OnDemand. Prior to joining ZeroedIn, Gill was Chief Operating Officer of Accrete AI and previously was Executive Vice President of the Americas at Cornerstone OnDemand. Gill, a retired U.S. Army Senior NCO and Combat Veteran, dedicated over two decades serving as a Soldier, Trainer and Leader with extensive tours both in the U.S. and around the globe.

"It's serendipitous that we were able to attract Jim during our search for a new growth-oriented CEO. I've known him for almost 25 years having worked together forging new ground in the nascent talent management sector. Jim brings relationships, grit and the experience we need to capitalize on our potential in the people analytics space. With the momentum of major product enhancements and new clients and partners, ZeroedIn is poised for explosive growth with Jim at the helm." – ZeroedIn CTO Chris Moore

Jim Gill said, "I'm humbled and honored by the opportunity to lead ZeroedIn in its next phase of growth. I will work tirelessly with the ZeroedIn Team, our Customers and Partners to advance our customer experience, technology innovation and expand our capabilities to enable our customers to create extraordinary success across their organizations. I am extremely excited and confident in ZeroedIn's future and look forward to accelerating the value we bring to all of our stakeholders."

About ZeroedIn Technologies

Since 2004, ZeroedIn Technologies has empowered HR professionals by amplifying their impact through advanced people analytics. The Analytics Platform unifies data from various HR and business systems into a single, coherent source of truth, allowing for seamless aggregation, normalization, and visualization of crucial information. Featuring an integrated survey tool, open APIs, generative AI capabilities, and premium concierge support, ZeroedIn delivers an exceptional user experience that drives superior business outcomes. For further information, please visit https://www.zeroedin.com/ and follow ZeroedIn or Jim Gill on LinkedIn.

