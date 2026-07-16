Bonner Springs-Edwardsville USD 204 Deploys ZeroEyes AI Gun Detection and Intelligent Situational Awareness Technology

Kansas School District Integrates Leading Proactive Solution to Mitigate Gun-Related Violence

PHILADELPHIA, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today announced that its AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness platform has been deployed by Kansas' Bonner Springs–Edwardsville USD 204 to protect students and faculty against gun-related violence.

USD 204 serves more than 2,400 PreK–12 students with 455 staff members across a network of schools in the suburban communities of Kansas City, Bonner Springs, and Edwardsville, including one high school, one middle school, three elementary schools, and two pre-K buildings. ZeroEyes complements the district's multilayered security plan, which also includes school resource officers (SROs), secured entrances, and close, ongoing collaboration with local law enforcement agencies across all three communities. The district secured funding through the Kansas Safe and Secure Firearm Detection Grant Program, administered by the Office of the Kansas Attorney General, to purchase and implement ZeroEyes.

"Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is at the core of everything we do," said Lisa Terrell, Director of Education Foundation & Counseling Services. "The deployment of ZeroEyes is a natural extension of our district's proactive, layered approach to security, enhancing the strong foundation we've built through trusted partnerships with local law enforcement, secure facilities, and dedicated personnel."

ZeroEyes' AI gun detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a gun is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and local security teams, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

"Thanks to the Office of the Kansas Attorney General, we can provide an added level of confidence for USD 204's families and community with ZeroEyes," said Mike Lahiff, CEO and cofounder of ZeroEyes. "It's great to see the district reinforce its commitment to creating a safe, supportive environment where every student can thrive."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified over thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across SLED, federal and defense, and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. The company also provides security assessments, system integration support, and active shooter preparedness training. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes