ZeroEyes Launches Harborwatch Association to Augment Customers' Resilience

New Membership Organization Initially Focused on K-12 Schools

Provides Access To Risk Management And Risk Financing Resources

PHILADELPHIA, July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroEyes, creators of the leading multi-analytics weapons detection and threat intelligence platform, today launched Harborwatch Association, LLC, an affiliated, risk-focused membership organization. Initially focused on K-12 schools and school districts that use ZeroEyes visual firearm detection technology, Harborwatch's purpose is to give eligible members access to risk management and risk financing programs connected to firearm and weapons-related threats.

The association is designed to help members strengthen preparedness, response, and resilience by connecting them with resources related to firearm threat prevention, visual firearm detection, and school safety. Depending on member needs, risk management resources and services such as educational content, preparedness tools, practical camera network guidance, detection case studies, school security best practices, and optional advisory services may be available. Such capabilities can help participating members better organize methodology to evaluate, plan for, and manage campus firearm-related risk.

Harborwatch will also provide access to seamless risk financing and crisis management programs to help members strengthen resilience and better navigate the aftermath of qualifying firearm-related events. When a school experiences a firearm-related incident, the impact often extends far beyond initial emergency response. Harborwatch's risk financing and crisis management will assist schools with unforeseen expenses in the following hours, days, and weeks, including:

Operational disruptions

Crisis communications

Counseling resources

Additional security measures

Other recovery-related costs that can strain already limited budgets

Some of the unforeseen, second-order financial expenses include heightened student absenteeism, staff absence following the event, spoiled perishables, transportation disruption, and overtime hours.

ZeroEyes' AI threat detection and intelligent situational awareness software layers onto existing digital security cameras. If a brandished firearm is identified, images are instantly shared with the ZeroEyes Operations Center (ZOC), the industry's only U.S.-based, fully in-house operation center, which is staffed 24/7/365 by specially trained U.S. military and law enforcement veterans. If these experts determine the threat is valid, they dispatch alerts and actionable intelligence — including visual description, gun type, and last known location — to law enforcement and school security teams, often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

"As schools continue to navigate an increasingly complex security and risk environment, solutions like ours represent a new approach to proactive safety, combining advanced threat detection with seamless recovery support when communities need it most," said Mike Lahiff, co-founder and CEO of ZeroEyes. "By bringing together risk management and risk financing resources within a single membership organization, Harborwatch will help school districts take a more comprehensive approach to firearm-related risk while supporting safer, more secure learning environments."

About ZeroEyes

ZeroEyes delivers an integrated suite of analytics and security tools, including capabilities such as weapons detection, real-time threat geolocation and more, designed to enhance preparedness, accelerate threat identification, and enable effective response. It provides real-time detection and actionable information for visibly brandished weapons, such as guns and knives, and alerts local staff and law enforcement with images and precise location often in a matter of seconds from the moment a gun is detected.

Founded in 2018 by Navy SEALs and elite technologists, the company pioneered human-verified gun detection to help organizations mitigate and respond to gun-related incidents. Its patented technology has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) as an effective anti-terrorism solution and was the first AI-based gun detection platform to achieve full SAFETY Act Designation. Building on its proven success in firearm detection, having verified thousands of accurate firearm detections, ZeroEyes expanded its platform to address the full spectrum of modern security challenges, from defending to detecting and responding to threats.

ZeroEyes' platform is deployed in thousands of locations across public sector and commercial enterprise customers in the US, Mexico, the Caribbean, Latin America (LATAM), and India. Headquartered in the Greater Philadelphia area, the company continues to advance its platform using a proprietary dataset of millions of images and videos, delivering high accuracy and reliability as security needs evolve. Learn more at ZeroEyes.com.

SOURCE ZeroEyes