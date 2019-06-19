ZeroHour Innovations Launches Kickstarter Campaign for ZeroHour Relic XR2 Tactical USB Type-C Powerbank Flashlight

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroHour Innovations announced a Kickstarter campaign to raise funds for ZeroHour Relic XR2, the next generation of its bestselling powerbank flashlights. Relic XR2 is a highly adaptable, compact tactical flashlight that can also charge smartphones, cameras, and other USB devices. Feature upgrades include a high intensity 2,000-lumen LED emitter and a USB Type-C charging port, continuing ZeroHour's mission to innovate everyday carry essentials with the most advanced technology and materials available.

Pledge levels starting from $125 will reward a ZeroHour Relic XR2 flashlight, which features a 2,000-lumen CREE XLamp XHP-35 LED, variable brightness selector ring, 3100mAh high-drain lithium battery, IPX8 waterproof protection, removable stainless steel bezels, and anti-roll clip. XR2's patented body design is constructed with aircraft aluminum and offered in a matte black finish. Combining fully adjustable illumination with the ability to charge smart devices on the go, XR2 is USB Type-C rechargeable and bike and weapon mountable.

"Our company originally launched on Kickstarter to set a new standard in flashlights, and backers have contributed nearly $1,000,000 over the years to support our vision," said Aaron Son, co-founder of ZeroHour Innovations. "As a safety device for today's emergencies, Relic XR2 offers the ultimate integration of light and power by letting you plug-in your phone for that crucial boost when you need it."

ZeroHour's previous Kickstarter campaigns have raised nearly $1,000,000 to manufacture ZeroHour products, now available for purchase on www.ZeroHourXD.com. ZeroHour has been featured on The Today Show, CNet, DIY Network, and Discovery Science Channel's "All-American Makers."

To support the Kickstarter campaign, visit https://bit.ly/31z1wy2.

About ZeroHour Innovations

Headquartered in Huntington Beach, Calif., ZeroHour Innovations was founded in early 2013 to revolutionize the tactical battery backup flashlight. Its dedicated team of designers creates the highest quality products with modern technology to power users through any situation. ZeroHour flashlights provide more than just light in an emergency, and ZeroHour tactical pens write in extreme conditions with style. ZeroHour Innovations targets the needs of outdoor, consumer electronics, and public safety markets. For more information, visit http://www.zerohourxd.com or follow ZeroHour on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

