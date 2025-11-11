Zeron Launches Cyber Navigator, a Conversational Interface for Context-Driven Cyber Risk Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zeron, the cyber risk intelligence company pioneering context-driven risk modeling, today announced the launch of Cyber Navigator, a new conversational interface that allows organizations to explore and build cyber risk intelligence simply by asking questions.

Designed to make cyber risk analysis intuitive and actionable, Cyber Navigator introduces a search-first experience. When users enter the platform, they are presented with a single search bar. Instead of navigating static dashboards, users can prompt Cyber Navigator to generate dynamic insights and visualizations on demand.

For example, asking "Show me my third-party risk exposure this quarter" or "Build a dashboard of business-critical vulnerabilities by geography" instantly produces tailored dashboards, powered by real-time enterprise context.

"Cyber Navigator is where intelligence meets intuition," said Sanket Sarkar, Founder & CEO of Zeron. "This isn't another dashboard. It's the intelligence layer above them a system that understands what you need, why it matters, and how to visualize it instantly."

Built on Zeron's Context Engine, Cyber Navigator combines AI reasoning, enterprise data modeling, and operational context to create insights that are quantified, explainable, and aligned to business impact. The platform continuously evolves based on the organization's digital footprint, financial priorities, and threat landscape, ensuring that decision-makers always operate with current and relevant intelligence.

Key Capabilities

Conversational Intelligence: Ask questions in natural language and receive contextual, quantified answers instantly.

On-the-Fly Dashboards: Generate dynamic dashboards and visualizations through prompts with no manual setup required.

Context-Aware Reasoning: Every insight is tied to organizational impact, connecting technical signals to business outcomes.

Continuous Intelligence: The system updates in real time with live data and emerging risks.

Decision Alignment: Translates cyber risk into financial and operational implications for strategic decision-makers.

"We're bridging the gap between visibility and understanding," Sarkar added. "Cyber Navigator brings the simplicity of a search bar and the depth of enterprise analytics into a single experience transforming fragmented risk data into a coherent and navigable story."

Cyber Navigator advances Zeron's mission to shift cyber risk intelligence from static reporting to a living, interactive system where organizations can explore, analyze, and evolve their understanding as naturally as they think.

Cyber Navigator is now available to enterprise customers and strategic partners across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

About Zeron:

Zeron is pioneering the future of AI-driven Cyber Risk Intelligence, redefining how enterprises perceive, quantify, and act on cyber threats. Our mission is to transform overwhelming, fragmented security data into real-time, business-aligned intelligence that empowers confident, strategic decisions.

At the heart of our innovation lies The North Star, an agentic AI platform that continuously contextualizes cyber signals, quantifies financial impact, and translates technical risk into executive-level insight. By bridging the language gap between security teams, boards, and regulators, Zeron enables leaders to make decisions that are both secure and strategically aligned.

In an era where cyber risk equals business risk, Zeron stands as the single point of truth, turning complexity into clarity, uncertainty into foresight, and defense into a true business advantage. Learn more at www.zeron.one or follow Zeron on LinkedIn for the latest insights on AI-powered cyber risk intelligence.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2798082/Zeron_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zeron