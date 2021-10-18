Zeronto Tackles Excessive Plastic Use with Zero Waste Baby Gifts

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Launched in December 2020, Zeronto is a sustainable baby gifts company offering zero waste and zero plastic baby gift baskets in Canada and the United States. Each gift basket is wrapped by local artisans with reusable Japanese Furoshiki cloth instead of plastic. The baskets are curated by experienced mothers for new parents, ensuring that the gifts they receive are useful and non-toxic, in the best interest of the baby.

Zeronto Baby Girl Gift Basket inspired by Zero Waste & Zero Plastic Zeronto Baby Boy Gift Basket inspired by Zero Waste & Zero Plastic

The idea was conceived with the birth of founders Eva and Francis Li's first child and the first-hand experience of how much plastic and packaging was quickly accumulated with the baby gifts they received. This inspired Eva and Francis to create a solution for gift-giving that was both sustainable and offered only high-quality products.

"The choices we make today will shape our children's future tomorrow," commented founders Eva and Francis. "Showing love for our kids through gift-giving should not end with a mountain of plastic and trash for our planet. We hope to change this wasteful way of giving one basket at a time."

The hand selected gift baskets make thoughtful gifts for all parents of babies from infant to two years old, with packages ranging from $98 to $450. Customers can shop by occasion or by baby gender, and can choose from simpler baskets with just the basics, to more elaborate baskets including baby clothes, toys, books and other daily essentials.Along with the gift baskets themselves, all products included are always plastic-free and non-toxic.

To learn more about Zeronto's mission for environmental sustainability, or to shop their collection of curated baby gifts, please visit here.

About ZERONTO: Started in Los Angeles and later moved to Toronto, Zeronto is a zero waste and zero plastic baby gift baskets company with the mission of being good for our planet and good for our babies. The company offers personalized baby gift baskets for baby showers, corporate events or birthdays. Products are available for free shipping within the United States and Canada.

