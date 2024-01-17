ZeroOutages Empowers and Protects Volunteers of America's Network with Robust and Patented SD-WAN Connectivity with Integrated Award-Winning Security Solutions

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroOutages, a leading innovator in SD-WAN connectivity and security solutions, proudly announces its SD-WAN client relationship with Volunteers of America (VOA). The ZeroOutages team provides their patented and awarded wide-area network management and monitoring for VOA along with security and content filtering services.

Volunteers of America has over 16,000 mission-driven paid professionals who help over 1.5 million people in need a year. Their activities are spread across 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico in over 400 communities, each location with unique technical requirements. The ZeroOutages platform has the flexibility to support multiple policies, including HIPAA compliance, across different networks and groups.

Additionally, ZeroOutages provides its clients with worldwide deployment of global Satellite Internet which can be integrated with their award-winning SD-WAN solutions.

Key Features of ZeroOutages' Support for Volunteers of America:

Comprehensive management and monitoring of VOA's network. Adaptable to unique security requirements, many of which require HIPPA compliance, of facilities catering to children, teens, and adults. Security and Content Filtering Services: Robust security measures implemented to safeguard VOA's network infrastructure. Flexibility for Diverse Policies: ZeroOutages' platform showcases flexibility, supporting multiple policies across different networks and groups within VOA.

"ZeroOutages is honored to collaborate with Volunteers of America, contributing to their impactful work across the nation. Our tailored solutions ensure reliable wide-area network management, security, and content filtering services, supporting VOA's diverse range of needs, facilities, and activities," stated Daren French, VP Business Development, ZeroOutages.

"Regardless if you have one location or hundreds spread across the world, let us know how we can assist your organization," invites ZeroOutages, emphasizing its commitment to providing customized solutions for organizations with diverse and evolving network requirements.

About ZeroOutages.com:

ZeroOutages.com is a trailblazing provider of SD-WAN network connectivity and security solutions, renowned for its unwavering commitment to innovation, reliability, and security. Our Global Satellite Internet with Integrated SD-WAN solution transcends industry boundaries, ensuring businesses worldwide can connect securely and seamlessly.

