ZeroPoint Technologies Appoints Brett Cline as Chief Executive Officer

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroPoint Technologies today announced the appointment of Brett Cline as the company's CEO. Brett brings more than two decades of executive and go-to-market leadership in advanced semiconductor, IP, and electronic design automation (EDA) software, with a track record of helping deep-technology companies translate differentiated innovation into customer adoption and scalable revenue.

"ZeroPoint addresses some of the fundamental challenges in modern computing, enabling customers to dramatically improve memory capacity and power efficiency to boost system performance and profitability, particularly with regard to AI workloads," said Brett Cline. "Memory efficiency is more mission-critical than ever before, and I'm confident that ZeroPoint can empower system providers to tackle this substantial challenge."

ZeroPoint's hardware-accelerated memory optimization technologies deliver meaningful reductions in memory footprint, improved effective bandwidth, and lower power consumption, enabling customers to improve performance while reducing total cost of ownership (TCO). These benefits are increasingly critical for everything from edge AI applications to hyperscale data centers, where power, thermal limits, and memory cost are tightly constrained, and where system-level efficiency directly impacts product viability and deployment scale.

"With Brett joining ZeroPoint as CEO, the company will redouble its efforts in building deeper engagement with customers and partners and emphasizing the power of our technology across data center, edge, and embedded markets," said Angelos Arelakis, co-founder and CTO at ZeroPoint. "Our board of directors, co-founders, and investors all view this appointment as a natural step in ZeroPoint's evolution, aligning the company's strong technical leadership with Brett's track record of experienced operational and commercial excellence."

ZeroPoint Technologies is the leading provider of hardware-accelerated memory optimization solutions for a variety of use cases, ranging from enterprise and hyperscale data center implementations to consumer devices. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, ZeroPoint has developed an extensive portfolio of intellectual property. The company was founded by Professor Per Stenström and Dr. Angelos Arelakis, with the vision to deliver the most efficient memory compression available, across the memory hierarchy, in real-time, based on state-of-the-art research. For more information, visit https://www.zeropoint-tech.com.

