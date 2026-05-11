GOTHENBURG, Sweden, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroPoint Technologies, a leader in hardware-accelerated memory compression and optimization for AI, data centers and edge computing, today announced the appointment of Christer Simrén as board chair. Dr. Simrén brings decades of international leadership experience, having served in both CEO and senior leadership positions for a variety of large global organizations including Cellmark AB, Korsnäs AB, Billerud, Wermland Paper, CHAMPS and Mediabricks.

ZeroPoint Technologies Appoints Christer Simrén as Incoming Board Chair

"We are grateful for the leadership of outgoing Board Chair Anders Brännström. He's been a genuine champion for ZeroPoint since the beginning, and his work is what makes this next chapter possible," said Brett Cline, CEO of ZeroPoint Technologies. "We are also excited to welcome Christer at this critical period in ZeroPoint's journey. Christer has a proven track record of helping companies like ZeroPoint expand to truly global scale."

"I've evaluated hundreds of companies in my career, but you very seldom find one based on an idea that is a true breakthrough. Such is the case with ZeroPoint's hardware optimization technology," said Christer Simrén, newly appointed board chair of ZeroPoint Technologies. "ZeroPoint has the potential to create a classic innovation S-curve and I believe there is enormous potential inherent in its compression solutions."

The demand for memory-efficient computing has never been greater. AI model sizes, inference workloads and data center power constraints are all growing faster than traditional memory architectures can accommodate. ZeroPoint's hardware-accelerated memory compression technology addresses this inflection point directly, enabling customers to scale AI and compute-intensive workloads without proportional increases in memory spend, power or physical footprint.

About ZeroPoint Technologies

ZeroPoint Technologies is a leading provider of hardware-accelerated memory optimization solutions for memory-constrained systems—from edge devices, storage systems and consumer hardware to CXL memory pools, hyperscale data centers and AI inference infrastructure. ZeroPoint's real-time memory compression technology delivers compression ratios of up to 5x, improving effective memory bandwidth, reducing overall memory footprint and lowering power consumption, enabling customers to scale diverse workloads more efficiently without sacrificing performance. Based in Gothenburg, Sweden, ZeroPoint has developed an extensive portfolio of patents and intellectual property. The company was founded by Professor Per Stenström and Dr. Angelos Arelakis, with the vision to deliver the most efficient memory compression available across the memory hierarchy and in real time. For more information, visit zeropoint-tech.com.

SOURCE ZeroPoint Technologies