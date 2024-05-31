ZeroSum Announces Release of eBook; "Driving Profits: The Importance of Data-Driven Decisions in the Used Car Market"

ZeroSum's eBook highlights data as the key to drive a dealer's used car sales and marketing strategy

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., May 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The used car market has experienced a surge in movement (16.6%) vs the end of last year driven in part by growing consumer confidence in pre-owned vehicles, sustained pricing differences between used and new cars, and aided by seasonal tax refunds in March and April. This trend shows signs of sustainability, presenting a lucrative opportunity for dealers that have substantial used car inventory.

The findings are part of ZeroSum's "Driving Profits: The Importance of Data-Driven Decisions in the Used Car Market" eBook, which provides a roadmap and strategic, data-driven approaches for dealers to fully capitalize on the success of the used car market.

The report was released by ZeroSum today and can be downloaded for free here.

"The used car market is becoming more competitive as dealers recognize the revenue and profits associated with it," said Jeff Englishmen, Vice President of Dealer Success at ZeroSum. "More and more, we see data not only being accepted but actively pursued and relied upon."

This report illustrates how data enables dealers to see:

Which segments, makes, and models have the highest demand in a dealer's local market How much price is currently impacting turn rates How to use real-time inventory and demand data to efficiently automate marketing

"Dealers need a real-time view of not only their own supply, demand, and pricing, but that of their competition as well," said Englishmen. "Those that are relying on intuition, delayed information, or just their own data are putting themselves at a disadvantage."

To read and download the report click here

About ZeroSum

ZeroSum is an industry leader in software, marketing, and data. Powered by its SaaS platform, MarketAI, ZeroSum is simplifying and modernizing automotive marketing by leveraging artificial intelligence, data, and scaling ability to acquire new customers. ZeroSum is the first and only company that matches consumer demand with automotive data in real-time for elite dealer marketing efficiency. For more information, visit www.zerosum.ai.

Contact: Mike DeVilling, +12488754207, [email protected]

SOURCE Advance Local Media LLC d/b/a ZeroSum