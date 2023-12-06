ZeroSum Launches Monthly "State of the Dealer" Report for Automotive Retailers

News provided by

ZeroSum

06 Dec, 2023, 10:30 ET

New State of the Dealer report provides US auto retailers with inventory, turn rate, days-on-lot, and vehicle pricing data and includes an accurate 30-day vehicle movement forecast.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroSum, an industry-leading provider of software, data, and marketing automation services to the automotive industry, announced it has launched "State of the Dealer", a monthly predictive report outlining trends in new, used, and certified dealership inventory. The report includes overall trends in pricing, inventory, turn rate, time on lot, days to move, and forecast of future vehicle movement. Thanks to ZeroSum's unique MarketAI data platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, this new State of the Dealer report provides an overview of the previous month and what dealers can expect over the coming 30 days.

State of the Dealer is an enhancement to ZeroSum's previous Market First report and provides additional detail and a further look into future market conditions.

"ZeroSum's State of the Dealer is a significant upgrade to Market First and provides our dealer clients with unique insights that will help them make strategic decisions based on emerging market trends," said Jeff Englishmen, Vice President of Dealer Success at ZeroSum, "Previously, Market First predicted the market by approximately one week, but advances in AI and machine learning have enabled our team to provide accurate industry intelligence 30 days out. This is a significant advantage to our clients and their overall marketing efforts."

The State of the Dealer report will be released monthly to assist automotive dealers in understanding future industry demand, which will help better plan for inventory, pricing, and incentives.

"Applying this predictive data to day-to-day operations gives dealers additional decision-making insights that can help boost sales and maximize profitability," Englishmen said. "We look forward to sharing this enhanced report with our clients and helping them continue to build successful automotive retail businesses."

Click here to download ZeroSum's brand-new State of the Dealer Report.

About ZeroSum
ZeroSum is an industry leader in software, marketing, and data. Powered by its SaaS platform, MarketAI, ZeroSum is simplifying and modernizing automotive marketing by leveraging artificial intelligence, data, and scaling ability to acquire new customers. ZeroSum is the first and only company that matches consumer demand with automotive data in real-time for dealer marketing efficiency. For more information, visit www.zerosum.ai

For media inquiries, please contact:
Mike DeVilling
[email protected]

Jennifer Haun
[email protected]

SOURCE ZeroSum

Also from this source

ZeroSum Market First Report October 2023: New Car Inventory Is Continuing To Rise; Used Vehicles Prices Drop for the Fifth Straight Month

ZeroSum Market First Report October 2023: New Car Inventory Is Continuing To Rise; Used Vehicles Prices Drop for the Fifth Straight Month

The ZeroSum Market First Report is the automotive industry's first source to predict month-end inventory and vehicle movement, providing vital supply ...
ZeroSum Market First Report September 2023: New Car Inventory Has Reached a New Two-Year High; Used Vehicles Average Price Below $30,000 for the First Time in Two Years

ZeroSum Market First Report September 2023: New Car Inventory Has Reached a New Two-Year High; Used Vehicles Average Price Below $30,000 for the First Time in Two Years

The ZeroSum Market First Report is the automotive industry's first source to predict month-end inventory and vehicle movement, providing vital supply ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.