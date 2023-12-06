ZeroSum Launches Monthly "State of the Dealer" Report for Automotive Retailers

New State of the Dealer report provides US auto retailers with inventory, turn rate, days-on-lot, and vehicle pricing data and includes an accurate 30-day vehicle movement forecast.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroSum, an industry-leading provider of software, data, and marketing automation services to the automotive industry, announced it has launched "State of the Dealer", a monthly predictive report outlining trends in new, used, and certified dealership inventory. The report includes overall trends in pricing, inventory, turn rate, time on lot, days to move, and forecast of future vehicle movement. Thanks to ZeroSum's unique MarketAI data platform, powered by Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, this new State of the Dealer report provides an overview of the previous month and what dealers can expect over the coming 30 days.

State of the Dealer is an enhancement to ZeroSum's previous Market First report and provides additional detail and a further look into future market conditions.

"ZeroSum's State of the Dealer is a significant upgrade to Market First and provides our dealer clients with unique insights that will help them make strategic decisions based on emerging market trends," said Jeff Englishmen, Vice President of Dealer Success at ZeroSum, "Previously, Market First predicted the market by approximately one week, but advances in AI and machine learning have enabled our team to provide accurate industry intelligence 30 days out. This is a significant advantage to our clients and their overall marketing efforts."

The State of the Dealer report will be released monthly to assist automotive dealers in understanding future industry demand, which will help better plan for inventory, pricing, and incentives.

"Applying this predictive data to day-to-day operations gives dealers additional decision-making insights that can help boost sales and maximize profitability," Englishmen said. "We look forward to sharing this enhanced report with our clients and helping them continue to build successful automotive retail businesses."

Click here to download ZeroSum's brand-new State of the Dealer Report.

About ZeroSum

ZeroSum is an industry leader in software, marketing, and data. Powered by its SaaS platform, MarketAI, ZeroSum is simplifying and modernizing automotive marketing by leveraging artificial intelligence, data, and scaling ability to acquire new customers. ZeroSum is the first and only company that matches consumer demand with automotive data in real-time for dealer marketing efficiency. For more information, visit www.zerosum.ai

