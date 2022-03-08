ZeroSum Partners with WellSaid Labs to Transform the Automotive Video Marketing Landscape

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroSum, an automotive software and marketing company, has partnered with WellSaid Labs, an artificial intelligence text-to-speech technology company, to use its cutting-edge AI voice technology enabling same-day, low-cost video ad production within ZeroSum's Auto-Stream platform – the world's first over-the-top (OTT) and connected TV (CTV) advertising solution for auto dealers and marketers.

An end-to-end solution, the Auto-Stream platform enables automotive marketers to create and publish inventory-specific video ads in substantially less time than traditional TV. While traditional TV advertising comes with high production costs and slow turnaround, Auto-Stream enables the creation of captivating ads in mere minutes and at a fraction of the cost.

WellSaid Labs uses AI to create the highest quality artificial voice avatars that are nearly indistinguishable from real human voices and are available in a variety of ages, genders, and accents. Using the technology within the Auto-Stream platform, auto marketers can convert text-to-voice in real time and script, produce, and direct their ads instantly, adjusting voice emphasis, pronunciation, and tone.

"WellSaid's best-in-class text-to-speech technology democratizes advertising capabilities for content creators," said Martin Ramirez, Head of Growth at WellSaid Labs. "Businesses of all sizes deserve to quickly respond to customers' changing needs and create engaging voice content. Whether for programmatic advertising, digital marketing or corporate training content, we believe voice is everything when it comes to customer engagement and brand management."

"One of the biggest challenges we faced when building Auto-Stream was balancing the customization and creativity our end users expected with the speed to market, scale and efficiency we wanted to deliver," says Andrew Zack, Director of Product Development. "Our technology platform allows our clients to scale their marketing effortlessly. The amount of time and money saved is a huge step forward for the automotive marketing industry."

In addition to AI voiceovers, Auto-Stream integrates dealers' live inventory with an in-platform creative studio to create and deliver VIN-based ads within hours. The result is a highly targeted and professional video advertisement delivered to an audience of active shoppers through their favorite streaming services, leading to increased sales at a lower price point.

Through ZeroSum's platform, media spend can be directly attributed to units moved, allowing dealers to clearly see the impact the platform has on their business. Agency and auto group partners can expect a high profit product with transparent reporting, eliminating the need for scaling their ad operations and video production.



About ZeroSum

ZeroSum is a leader in software, marketing and data. Powered by its SaaS platform, MarketAI, ZeroSum is simplifying and modernizing automotive marketing by leveraging artificial intelligence, data and scaling ability to acquire new customers. ZeroSum is the first and only company that matches consumer demand with automotive data in real time. For more information, visit https://zerosum.ai.

About WellSaid Labs

WellSaid Labs is the leading AI text-to-speech technology company and first synthetic media service to achieve human-parity in voice. Creators, product developers, and brands alike power up their stories and digital experiences with a wide variety of voice styles, accents and languages — at scale. For more information go to www.wellsaidlabs.com

