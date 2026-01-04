Zeroth Robotics Launches into the U.S. with Debut Lineup of Interactive AI Robots for Consumer and Commercial Buyers

From Family-Ready Humanoid Helpers to Commercial-Grade Workers, Zeroth's Five-Robot Lineup Brings Practical AI Robotics into Everyday Life

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at CES 2026, Zeroth Robotics emerged from stealth with its official U.S. launch and a lineup of five interactive AI robots designed for both families and businesses. Leading the portfolio is Zeroth M1, a small humanoid robot for the home that goes beyond entertainment to support everyday care, learning, and household assistance.

M1: The First Zeroth Robot Coming to U.S. Homes

Zeroth M1, the first flagship home humanoid robot.

First to launch in the U.S. is M1, Zeroth's flagship home humanoid. Roughly 15" tall and designed to be approachable for all ages, M1 is built to:

- Support independent living for older adults at home with gentle reminders, daily assistance, and light safety awareness.

- Assist busy parents as "second-hand" childcare with reminders, routines, and play.

- Empower creators and robotics enthusiasts to build, customize, and define their first personal robot.

M1 features multi-modal perception, a safety stack, and an app ecosystem, supports built-in skills at launch, and can be updated over time with new behaviors. M1 will be available for pre-order in Q1 2026, starting at $2899, with general availability expected in April 2026.

In addition to M1, Zeroth is revealing:

W1: An autonomous, wheel-based assistant built for homes and light commercial environments. WALL•E: WALL•E is an expressive, programmable companion robot created by Disney and Pixar, designed for families, classrooms, and high-engagement environments such as theme parks and retail. A1: An agile, developer-ready quadruped built for universities, engineers, and R&D teams exploring mobility, AI, and field robotics. Jupiter: Jupiter is a full-size humanoid designed for real-world task execution, combining autonomous mobility with remote operation.

Zeroth's Technology DNA

Beyond its first product, M1, Zeroth is building a multi-robot future on what it calls its Technology DNA – a unified stack that will power all forthcoming consumer and commercial robots. This foundation consists of three core pillars: advanced motion control, an evolving interaction model, and proprietary actuator engineering. Together, these capabilities enable more natural movement, more personalized user interaction, and more compact, high-performance robot designs across future products. While M1 marks Zeroth's first step into U.S. homes, this technology stack will underpin the full lineup as the company expands into increasingly capable robots for families, developers, and organizations.

Zeroth at CES 2026

Zeroth will demo its lineup throughout CES 2026 at its CES Booth #10748 (Micromobility), located in the North Hall, Grand Lobby and Level 1 Meeting Rooms ( MAP ). Attendees can:

- Experience hands-on demos with M1 and W1

- Preview WALL•E, A1, and Jupiter concept capabilities

- Meet with Zeroth executives, product leaders, and engineers

Availability & Next Steps

Zeroth expects its full five-robot lineup to roll out in the U.S. in 2026, beginning with M1. Interested families, businesses, and developers can join the pre-order list, demo program, or waitlist at https://www.zeroth0.com/products/m1 .

About Zeroth Robotics

Zeroth Robotics is an AI robotics company on a mission to bring practical, emotionally aware robots into everyday life. Founded in 2024, Zeroth combines advanced AI, embodied intelligence, and a global supply chain to build humanoid and mobile robots for homes, schools, and organizations. From compact home companions to commercial-grade humanoids, Zeroth designs robots that are safe, expressive, and genuinely useful. Learn more at https://www.zeroth0.com/ .

