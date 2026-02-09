ZeroToOne.AI and Horizon Media Announce AI Partnership to Power Predictive Behavioral Intelligence Within HorizonOS

The collaboration introduces ZeroToOne's proprietary Large Behavioral Model into HorizonOS, advancing AI from workflow automation to real-world outcome prediction

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ZeroToOne.AI, a leader in predictive behavioral intelligence, and Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency globally, announced a new enterprise partnership to integrate real-time predictive intelligence into HorizonOS, the industry's first open operating system and its AI-native marketing intelligence platform, Blu. Unlike conventional AI applications that rely on Large Language Models to automate existing workflows, ZeroToOne delivers system-level predictive intelligence powered by its proprietary Large Behavioral Model, enabling marketers to act ahead of consumer behavior rather than optimize after the fact. The partnership follows multiple successful proofs of concept tested through newly launched HorizonOS Labs in which ZeroToOne drove measurable gains in efficiency, visitation, and conversion, while materially reducing media waste.

Powered by its proprietary Large Behavioral Model, ZeroToOne delivers predictive behavioral intelligence that anticipates real-world human actions at scale, enabling brands and enterprises to move beyond historical analytics to forward-looking decisioning with 85%+ accuracy. Through the partnership, Horizon will integrate ZeroToOne's daily refreshed predictive audiences directly into Blu, supporting planning, activation, suppression, and measurement across its client base. The collaboration further advances Horizon's strategy of embedding modern AI and data-driven intelligence natively within its platform environment, ensuring predictive capabilities are fully operationalized inside existing client workflows.

"ZeroToOne was built on the belief that modern, AI-driven audience strategy should be grounded in the actions people are likely to take next, not what they did weeks or months ago, so brands can anticipate behavior rather than simply react to it," said ZeroToOne Co-founder and CEO Naseer Hashim. "That requires predictive intelligence to be embedded directly into decision-making environments rather than layered on as incremental features. Horizon is a forward-looking partner that shares our view of how AI can drive better client outcomes, and we are excited to bring our real-time predictive intelligence into the core of HorizonOS and its Blu Platform to help brands across QSR, retail, travel, CPG, hospitality, and beyond make smarter decisions within their media ecosystems."

"HorizonOS's growing partner ecosystem and HorizonOS Labs pilots are accelerating innovation. With ZeroToOne, we provide clients a modern audience advantage, powered by intelligence that adapts at the speed of behavior," said Horizon Media EVP and Head of Platform Partnerships John Koenigsberg. "ZeroToOne has proven that real-time prediction can materially improve results across a wide range of categories. Integrating their platform into Blu allows us to deliver this value in a seamless and scalable way."

The companies will continue to collaborate on deeper levels of AI integration, including enhancements to bid optimization, ID resolution and the potential to deploy ZeroToOne's modeling engine directly within HorizonOS.

About ZeroToOne.AI

ZeroToOne.AI (ZTO) is an enterprise AI platform built to predict real-world behavior before it happens, enabling brands, advertisers, and enterprises to move from historical analytics to forward-looking decision making with over 85% predictive accuracy. At the core of ZTO is its patent-pending Large Behavioral Model (LBM), developed by AI researchers recruited from Carnegie Mellon University, the nation's top-ranked AI program. ZTO is the first enterprise platform to combine advanced behavioral prediction, custom ID resolution, and daily refreshes across billions of identities. ZeroToOne.AI helps enterprises act on intent rather than past performance. In a world moving from reactive analytics to anticipatory intelligence, ZTO stands as the system of prediction that powers tomorrow's decisions today. With accelerating adoption from category-defining brands and a growing moat of proprietary behavioral data, ZTO is positioned to become the next cornerstone of the enterprise AI economy.

About Horizon Media Holdings

Horizon Media Holdings is the privately-held parent company of Horizon Media, the largest U.S. media agency and the largest independent globally, with additional portfolio companies including – Horizon Next (full-service marketing); Horizon Commerce (commerce and digital experiences); Horizon Business (consulting, media and creative); One Horizon (full-service advertising); HS&E (sports and experiential); and Blue Hour Studios (influencer agency). Horizon Media Holdings has a 50/50 partnership with Havas Media Network in the performance-driven agency network, Horizon Global. Horizon Holdings drives enterprise-level innovation, fosters collaboration across its portfolio, and explores new growth opportunities and technology solutions to help its clients navigate the shifting marketing challenges of today and tomorrow.

