ZEROVA AND GO EVE VALIDATE PARTNERSHIP FEATURING DS SERIES CHARGERS WITH DOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY

AMSTERDAM, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova, a leading provider of DC charging solutions, and Go Eve, an innovator in electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, have partnered to deliver a smarter, more efficient EV charging experience. This collaboration combines Zerova's advanced DS Series rapid chargers with Go Eve's groundbreaking DockChain technology, setting a new benchmark in deploying EV charging infrastructure.

Go Eve's DockChain technology is now fully compatible with Zerova's DS chargers, renowned for their high efficiency and robust performance. DockChain technology allows a single charger to support multiple EVs through a daisy chain of compact charging terminals. With a fast-charging port added to multiple parking spaces, access for charging increases—without dividing the power from the charger. Instead, DockChain charges one vehicle at a time while intelligently prioritising charging sessions based on customisable criteria set in software, such as:

First-in, first-served for fairness

Lowest battery level to prioritise urgent charging

Custom settings for priority users or bays

And more

DockChain overcomes a major frustration for drivers and charger operators—blocking access to the charger—while providing visibility of every vehicle in the process. This method ensures optimal charger use and certainty in the charging process for all users.

This partnership makes fast DC charging a practical solution for workplaces, hotels, depots, and garages—cutting charging times from hours to minutes. Better use of DC chargers, where large amounts of power can be deployed when only one or two vehicles are on a site, can also help some locations reduce their overall grid capacity requirements.

"We are excited to partner with Go Eve to bring this innovative solution to the market," said Bruno Guenka, Senior Marketing Manager at Zerova. "Our DS Series chargers, combined with Go Eve's DockChain technology, offer a unique and efficient charging experience that meets the growing demands of EV users."

John Goodbody, Co-founder of Go Eve, added: "Zerova's DockChain approval ensures we can now offer a seamless, scalable fast-charging solution globally. This partnership enhances the EV charging experience for drivers and provides operators with an intelligent, flexible infrastructure choice. Expect to see DC fast charging installed in many more locations from now on."

This partnership builds on a year of real-world success, with proven reliability across multiple sites in the US and Europe. Together, Zerova and Go Eve have already successfully deployed their systems across four sites, charging a broad range of vehicles, including both cars and vans. This real-world experience highlights the reliability and versatility of their combined technologies in diverse applications.

For businesses and property owners seeking to upgrade their EV charging infrastructure, this partnership delivers a proven, scalable solution.

About Zerova

Zerova specialises in designing and producing branded EV charging solutions, delivering fully customised systems. With over 50 years of manufacturing excellence, Zerova provides reliable solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of every partner.

About Go Eve

Go Eve pioneers cutting-edge EV charging technologies, aiming to enhance the efficiency, accessibility, and user experience of electric vehicle charging. Its patented DockChain technology represents the next generation of intelligent charging solutions.

