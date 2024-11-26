Zerova to Debut Innovative Charging Solutions deployed on Zenobē projects at London EV Show

LONDON, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zerova, a global leader in the design and production of cutting-edge DC charging solutions, is excited to announce its debut at the London EV Show 2024. Working with Zenobē, a leading fleet electrification business, Zerova is proud to be part of the electrification of many bus and coach depots across the UK. Following the energization of a key customer site in October, 26 November, both companies are highlighting a groundbreaking 1.4MW system equipped with four Zerova DO chargers and sixteen Comboxes. This innovative setup includes a drop-down cable charging system, delivering an unprecedented level of efficiency and power to each vehicle.

Zerova's collaboration with Zenobē began in early 2020 with the deployment of AC chargers and has since evolved to include advanced DC systems. This culminated in the active deployment of Megawatt charging systems across London's bus garages, allowing operators to maximize the number of vehicles per garage. Typically, these solutions range from 1.1 to 2.2MW, consisting of multiple primary power cabinets (DO360) feeding the vehicles via local Combox connections for a plug-and-charge solution.

New Innovations at London EV Show

At the London EV Show, Zerova will showcase its latest products, including the MSC Dispenser and the Combox Generation 2, which can deliver up to 500A, compared to the 200A capacity of the first generation. The new Combox also supports pantograph charging, offering versatile solutions for modern fleet requirements.

"We are incredibly proud to debut our innovative charging solutions at the London EV Show and to share successful bus depot projects completed with Zenobē," said Keith Wotton – Senior Business Developer, Zerova. "Our advanced systems are designed to meet the unique needs of bus operators, delivering reliable, high-power charging solutions that support their sustainability transportation targets."

Project Overview

The new London bus depot project is a testament to the successful collaboration between Zerova and Zenobē. The site features:

Three to six Zerova DO Chargers

Eleven to twenty-four Comboxes

A 1.1MW to 2.2MW system with an innovative drop-down cable charging mechanism, delivering high power per vehicle.

This system enables bus operators to efficiently manage and charge a more extensive fleet without compromising on space, meeting the growing demand for electric public transportation.

A Leading Partnership in Innovation

Together, Zerova and Zenobē are delivering innovative projects at the forefront of bus depot electrification. As part of this Megawatt system, Zerova has deployed approximately 800 DS chargers in the field. Zenobē is a comprehensive fleet operator, bringing a wealth of expertise and operational efficiency to the collaboration.

"We've worked with Zerova on the electrification of several bus depots across the UK and abroad. The introduction of this innovative Megawatt drop down system demonstrates our dedication to delivering sustainable transport infrastructure designed to meet the needs of the depot and our customer." Bradley Fox, Director of Business Development at Zenobē.

Zerova specializes in designing and producing branded EV charging solutions, delivering fully customized systems. With over 50 years of manufacturing excellence, Zerova provides reliable solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of every partner.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2567601/ZEROVA_Technologies.jpg